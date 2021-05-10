MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Monday, May 10th

Monday, May 10, has a short six-game main slate featuring a Coors Field Extravaganza. Pitching is relatively slim tonight, so there should be some interesting decisions in tournaments. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for hitters and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel.

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters and Stacks, Monday, May 10th

Yahoo Stack of the Day: Boston Red Sox at RHP Jorge Lopez — 5.2 implied runs

Tonight Yahoo is skipping the 6:35 p.m. ET game and rolling with a five-game main slate. This is a nice move, as it will allow gamers to easily play on multiple sites tonight. Also, this year has been rare with the main sites, including the 6 o’clock games on the main slates. However, since MLB is now competing with NBA and NHL with heavy regular-season schedules for all three sports, this is a welcome development. NBA locks at 7:30 p.m. ET, which has Monday shaping up as a very DFS-friendly schedule.

Jorge Lopez is no stranger to this article series, and having to face the Boston big bats in Camden Yards is never a fun start for pitchers. The weather will play somewhat in his favor, with first-pitch temperatures in the low 60s and a 7 to 9 mph breeze coming in from left field. However, that is the only advantage, as the Red Sox are lining up to have the highest implied run total among the non-Colorado games.

While Lopez does have nearly a strikeout per inning this season, he has allowed home runs in all but one start. This will be the second time that Boston has seen him. They hung 14 runs on the Orioles in the first game, seven of which were attributed to Lopez, including two longballs. Over the last two-plus seasons, Lopez has allowed a .256 ISO to lefties, though gamers should not eschew the Red Sox swinging the stick from the right side of the plate, particularly J.D. Martinez.

The Yahoo salary algorithm has pushed up the Red Sox like they are playing in Coors Field. This is something gamers can use to their advantage, as it should keep their popularity in check. On Monday the forecast for Denver is evening temperatures in the low 40s with misty rain. That is something a lot of gamers are not going to take into account, and it absolutely can impact the offense in Coors Field.

Most gamers are going to blanch at paying $22 for Alex Verdugo, which is the third-highest hitter salary tonight. Just know that he has comparable production to Martinez against righties and is just a touch behind Xander Bogaerts; fellow lefty Rafael Devers is the priority target among this core four. Franchy Cordero can be worked in at the $7 minimum salary to average down full stacks. Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec are the differentiation MLB DFS picks for five- or six-man stacks.

Late Slate

Miami Marlins at RHP Luke Weaver — 4.5 implied runs

While at the time of this writing the official schedule for the Chase Field roof is yet to be released, all signs indicate that it will be open given the upper-80s temperatures in Arizona. Luke Weaver has struggled during his two-plus seasons with the Diamondbacks. On the positive side, he does have strikeout potential, but that does come at the expense of power and baserunners surrendered.

Weaver has allowed four or more runs in three of his six starts and home runs in four games. This has led to an unsightly 6.07 ERA, though he has posted just shy of a strikeout per inning. The Miami lineup is loaded with strikeouts, and five of their projected starters have whiffed on 24% or more of their plate appearances dating back to the beginning of the 2019 season. On the short slate with weather concerns in Coors Field, the masses could consolidate on the popular players. This is going to be a slate where playing Weaver for some leverage can work with taking a hitter or two against him in the same lineup for some differentiation in the hopes of landing a homerun.

The three most popular players from the Marlins will be Chris Dickerson, Adam Duvall and Brian Anderson. This trio has above-average power and won’t break the bank. On Yahoo and DraftKings, Jesus Aguilar has a higher-than-expected salary and is among the most expensive first base options on both DFS sites. This should keep his popularity in check and allow additional differentiation in what is shaping up to be the most popular secondary stack of the night.

Final Thoughts for the Monday, May 10th MLB DFS Slate

All eyes will be on the forecast for Denver, as rain is projected throughout the day with temperatures in the low-40s. Games have been played in miserable conditions, though with the weather still looking bad through tomorrow, who knows what will happen. They could always play a Wednesday doubleheader and make up a game since the Padres are returning to Coors Field for three-game series in both June and August. As always, keep in mind that salaries and scoring formats differ across the various fantasy sites, and a home run play on Yahoo may be a below-average MLB DFS pick on DraftKings or FanDuel.

