MLB DFS Bargains: Thursday 7/4

Welcome to MLB DFS Bargains. We’ll split the analysis into three groups: very cheap, mid-tier, and expensive. A greater emphasis will be placed on the lower end of the price scale.

Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather closer to game time. Rain, wind, or unexpected managerial decisions could open up additional sources of value. Be sure to keep an eye on the MLB Headlines and Injuries desk.

The action is split for Independence Day. Six games are part of the afternoon slate starting at 2:10pm ET. Four games are available for a normal evening contest. Let’s look at a little of both.

DIRT CHEAP BARGAINS

Dinelson Lamet – SP – San Diego Padres (at Dodgers) evening

Lamet is far from a safe play, but he’s probably your only shot at a cheap bargain tonight. He’s making his season debut and first major league appearance since 2017. If the remainder of this writeup reads as negative, it’s because I don’t think this is a wise investment. Lamet struggled against minor league opponents during his rehab stint. While that’s mostly about getting into competitive shape, you do expect a major league quality pitcher to make short work of minor leaguers. He’s also set for a rude awakening against a tough Dodgers lineup.

Reynaldo Lopez – SP – Chicago White Sox (vs Tigers) afternoon

With a 6.12 ERA, Lopez hardly seems like a DFS-able pitcher. Two broad factors work in his favor. He’s volatile, ranging from negative point totals to some of the best available. While his production appears almost random when viewed from a high level, a closer analysis reveals that he’s very bad against good offenses and quite solid against weaker opponents. For example, in two starts versus these Tigers (both in April), he recorded 22 strikeouts in 12 innings. As a bonus, the Detroit offense is one of the worst in the league.

Jordy Mercer – SS – Detroit Tigers (at Reynaldo Lopez)

Christin Stewart – OF – Detroit Tigers (at Reynaldo Lopez)

Of course, we can’t simply forget Lopez’s 6.12 ERA. He gives up a lot of runs, and home runs are a problem too (2.19 HR/9). The entire Tigers lineup is priced hyper-aggressively. A full stack feels like mistake. Even though most Detroit bats are projected to outperform their prices, they’re better used as cheap patches to enable you to use a healthier stack. Mercer in particular is an interesting pick against a fly ball pitcher like Lopez. The shortstop has a career-best hard contact rate. Stewart is riskier given his predilection for fly ball contact. He’s more likely to hit easy fly outs or strike out against Lopez. There’s still enough chance for a home run to try him.

David Fletcher – 3B/OF – Los Angeles Angels (at Lance Lynn)

While Lynn has greatly outperformed expectations, he’s likely to disappoint tonight versus the Angels. That not to say Los Angeles will pummel him. Instead, the issue is the Angels league-best strikeout rate combined with Lynn’s predictable fastball-heavy pitch usage. Fletcher is only a bargain if he bats leadoff which is far from certain. If Kole Calhoun nabs the leadoff role, then Fletcher will probably bat ninth. Although hardly an exciting hitter, he’ll be sure to put the ball in play against Lynn.

Also Consider: Jose Rondon, Victor Reyes, Michael Brosseau

MID-TIER MUST PLAYS

J.D. Martinez – OF – Boston Red Sox (at Marcus Stroman) night

For a second straight day, Martinez is very reasonably priced in a favorable matchup. While Stroman is having a solid season, he’s dealing with a minor pectoral injury and isn’t a lock to start. Even if he does, he’s a low-ball strike thrower whose strengths match those of Martinez. Advantage: hitter.

Also Consider: Eloy Jimenez (afternoon), Kyle Schwarber (afternoon), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (afternoon), Willie Calhoun (night)

HIGH PRICED VALUES

Cody Bellinger – OF – Los Angeles Dodgers (vs Dinelson Lamet) night

While Lamet appears to be perhaps the only playable bargain target in the night slate, a Dodgers stack is a much more sensible approach to that game. Lamet was homer prone on his rehab stint and had similar issues back in 2017. The Dodgers could put on a fireworks show with Bellinger leading the way.

Also Consider: Mike Trout (night), Joey Gallo (night), Cody Bellinger (night), Josh Bell (afternoon)