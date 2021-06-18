U.S. Open:

Watch Round 2 of 2021 U.S. Open live from Torrey Pines

MLB COVID vaccinations slow, no additional teams reach 85%

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Major League Baseball has slowed, with no additional teams in the past week joining the 22 that had already reached the the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Friday that 85.3% of tier 1 and 2 tier individuals had been fully vaccinated and 86.5% had received at least one dose.

Previous weekly announcements included just tier 1, and MLB said on June 11 that 83.5% had been fully vaccinated and 85.1% had been partially vaccinated.

Tier 1 includes players, managers, coaches, team physicians, athletic trainers and strength and conditioning staff.

Tier 2 includes ownership, front office staff, travel staff, head groundskeepers and ballpark operations staff.

Once a team reaches 85% vaccinations among tiers 1 and 2, it has the option to apply loosened protocols to tier 2.

Among changes to protocols made Wednesday, all fully vaccinated players and staff can stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens and clubhouses. In addition, fully vaccinated players and staff may eat in restaurants without restrictions and attend sporting events as spectators at venues with government approved safety protocols, the commissioner’s office and players’ association said in a memo sent Wednesday night.

There was one positive test, involving a player, among 9,104 tests in the past week, a 0.01% positive rate.

So far this season, there have been 66 positive tests — 37 players, 29 staff — among 203,523 samples tested, a 0.03% positive rate. The positive tests are among 25 teams.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • SEE IT: Yankees turn bizarre triple play vs. Blue Jays

    This is a play you don't see everyday.

  • Yankees $324 million pitcher Gerrit Cole says gripping the baseball is too hard, begs MLB to let him use banned substances

    Gerrit Cole said gripping the ball is "so hard" after his first start since MLB announced a strict penalty for pitchers who use sticky substances.

  • Simone Biles Just Posted a Stunning No-Makeup Bikini Instagram

    The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.

  • John Stockton's Wild Anti-Vaccine Video Gets Booed By Fans

    In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.

  • What did Andy Dalton see “wrong” in Justin Fields’ throwing motion?

    Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]

  • Yankees trade first baseman Mike Ford to Rays for $100,000

    First baseman Mike Ford was traded by the New York Yankees to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday for $100,000 and a player to be named.

  • 'SNL' stars recall fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase: 'Very sad and painful and awful'

    Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”

  • Who will win the College World Series? Eight-team field packed with MLB-level talent and big bashers

    The USA TODAY Network picks the winner of every first-round game and which team will win college baseball's national championship in Omaha, Nebraska.

  • Kemba Walker trade: Five takeaways from Celtics-Thunder deal

    The Celtics shook up the NBA landscape Friday morning by trading Kemba Walker to the Thunder for old friend Al Horford. Chris Forsberg shares his reaction to the blockbuster transaction.

  • James Wiseman trade decision isn't Warriors' biggest dilemma

    The Warriors might have the NBA's most attractive trade package. But at the moment, there isn't anyone available who is worth that price.

  • NBA fans react to the Kemba Walker-Al Horford trade

    Here's what fans and analysts are saying about Friday's big trade.

  • Former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins on MLB's sticky substances problem | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, former New York Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins reveals a lot about how MLB pitchers use sticky substances like Spider Tack, why problems with the actual baseball brought the players down this road, and why it became a bigger problem as pitchers took advantage of the lack of enforcement to push the boundaries on the field. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart react to Celtics' Kemba Walker trade

    Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson gave special shout-outs to Kemba Walker on social media after the Celtics traded the popular point guard Friday.

  • Suns giving signed Devin Booker jersey, tickets to fan who beat up Nuggets fan

    After Suns completed the sweep, Phoenix star Devin Booker tweeted a screenshot of the viral video.

  • White Sox get sour taste of Astros' best-in-baseball offense

    The White Sox were pounded Thursday night, an off night for Dylan Cease turning into a fireworks show by the Astros and the best offense in baseball.

  • Dallas Mavericks handed Luka Doncic a reason to look elsewhere. That is on Mark Cuban

    From Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic addressed the departure of team president Donnie Nelson.

  • Watch: Bryson DeChambeau bombs ... Brooks Koepka's TV interview

    Bryson DeChambeau walked behind another Brooks Koepka television interview ... only this time he jumped into the shot Thursday at Torrey Pines.

  • US Open 2021 second round: live score and latest updates from Torrey Pines

    Richard Bland leads on five-under to continue remarkable feel-good story DeChambeau recovers from four-over while Rory McIroy has topsy-turvy day Full leaderboard and scores from Torrey Pines

  • Herm Edwards under investigation for NCAA violations at Arizona State

    Former Jets and Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards is in hot water at his current job, as head coach at Arizona State, over alleged violations of NCAA rules. Arizona State has confirmed publicly that the NCAA is investigating its football program. That confirmation came after reports that Edwards and others within the Arizona State program [more]

  • Michael Jordan catches 25-pound dolphinfish at $3.4m fishing tournament

    Michael Jordan and his boat, Catch 23, have gone fishing.