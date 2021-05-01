MLB: Chicago Cubs call up Cullman product Thompson

May 1—Keegan Thompson is officially a major leaguer.

According to multiple media reports, the 2013 Cullman graduate was called up by the Chicago Cubs from the team's alternate site ahead of Saturday's road game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Thompson has a 3.46 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 158 2/3 career minor-league innings.

The Cubs selected Thompson in the third round (No. 105 overall) of the 2017 MLB draft following a productive collegiate career at Auburn.