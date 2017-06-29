MLB Capsules: Strasburg a strikeout king in Nationals win

Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg struck out 13 in seven innings, Bryce Harper had two doubles and two RBIs, and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Wednesday.

Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters hit back-to-back homers against John Lackey (5-9) during Washington's four-run second inning. After the Cubs pulled within three at 6-3, Daniel Murphy went deep in the fifth.

It was a rough day for the Cubs, who cut veteran catcher Miguel Montero after he criticized pitcher Jake Arrieta for his role in the Nationals' seven steals in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the World Series champions. Then reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant departed in the sixth with an apparent right ankle injury.

Strasburg (9-2) allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits.

INDIANS 5, RANGERS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and Cleveland got the win in manager Terry Francona's return to the team.

Francona was cleared to come back after another health scare forced him to leave Monday's game and miss Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Texas. The 58-year-old Francona has been fitted with a heart monitor, but he said doctors have ruled out any serious health issues.

Bauer (7-6) allowed one run — Robinson Chirinos' homer — and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Brantley had RBI singles in the third and the seventh.

Texas ace Yu Darvish (6-6) gave up three runs — two earned — in six innings.

METS 8, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Steven Matz pitched seven innings and two relievers completed a seven-hitter, helping the Mets to the victory.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson each hit a two-run homer in support of Matz (2-1), who allowed six hits, all singles, and one walk while lowering his ERA to 2.67 in four starts this year.

Matz's performance gave the rotation a welcome lift hours after right-hander Robert Gsellman became the sixth Mets starting pitcher to go on the disabled list this season. Gsellman strained his left hamstring Tuesday.

Jeff Locke (0-4) allowed three runs, all in a 32-pitch first inning, but settled down to last 5 2/3 innings. He retired 12 in a row after his rocky start but fell to 0-3 with a 6.20 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

REDS 4, BREWERS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer against the club that decided he no longer fit its rebuilding plans, and Billy Hamilton scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning for Cincinnati.

The Brewers lost starter Chase Anderson to a strained oblique. Anderson hurt his left side while striking out in the top of the second inning, a notable setback to the NL Central leaders. He is second on the club with six wins.

After Travis Shaw tied it at 3 in the eighth with a solo homer off Drew Storen (2-2), Hamilton led off the bottom of the inning with a walk and two steals off Corey Knebel (0-1). Hamilton scored on Adam Duvall's infield single.

The game ended on an unusual play. With runners at first and third, Raisel Iglesias fanned Jesus Aguilar for the second out, and Stephen Vogt was caught trying to take second before Jonathan Villar could make it home from third on the back end of the attempted double steal. Iglesias got his 14th save in 15 chances.

BLUE JAYS 4, ORIOLES 0

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched five-hit ball into the eighth inning for Toronto, and Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak homered.

Stroman (8-4) bounced back nicely from his worst start of the season, a seven-run outing at Texas last Thursday. The right-hander allowed five singles and struck out seven to win for the first time since June 10 at Seattle.

Wade Miley (3-6) was charged with four runs, three earned, in five innings. The Orioles had won three in a row.

Roberto Osuna struck out the side in the ninth, finishing a five-hitter.

TWINS 4, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Adalberto Mejia pitched 5 2/3 innings in his second straight scoreless start, Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Minnesota rebounded from two consecutive losses against Boston.

Kepler also had an RBI single, and Miguel Sano added an RBI double to help the Twins improve to 24-11 on the road.

Mejia (3-3) allowed five hits, struck out three and walked one. Brandon Kintzler got the final three outs for his 21st save.

Boston starter Rick Porcello (4-10) gave up four runs and six hits in six innings.

