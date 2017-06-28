MLB Capsules: Scherzer sharp as Washington beats Cubs

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched six sharp innings, Trea Turner had four of Washington's seven steals and the Nationals beat Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Tuesday in a showdown of the past two NL Cy Young Award winners.

Scherzer (9-5) struck out six, walked none and retired 16 of his final 17 batters. The right-hander allowed an earned run in the first inning for the first time since April and his streak of 10-plus strikeout games ended at six, but he was in control almost all night.

Arrieta (7-6) issued a season-high six walks and allowed five earned runs, getting the hook two batters into the fifth inning. Arrieta and catcher Miguel Montero allowed seven steals, matching the Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise record.

Michael Taylor had two hits and two RBIs for Washington, and Scherzer washed out the RBI triple he allowed to Kris Bryant in the first by driving in a run with an infield single in the fourth.

RANGERS 2, INDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Adrian Beltre hit his 450th home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that lifted the Rangers to the road win.

Beltre drove the first pitch from Allen (0-4) into the left-field bleachers. The third baseman moved into sole possession of 39th place on the career homer list.

Keone Kela (4-1) stranded a runner in the eighth. Matt Bush allowed Michael Brantley's one-out single in the ninth while getting his 10th save.

Indians manager Terry Francona missed the game after his second trip to the hospital this month. Bench coach Brad Mills filled in for Francona, who is expected to return Wednesday.

MARLINS 6, METS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning to put Miami ahead, and Christian Yelich collected three hits for the Marlins.

Suzuki poked a pitch to the opposite field against Jerry Blevins for a 4-3 lead. The 43-year-old Suzuki leads the majors with 12 pinch hits.

Yelich added a two-run single in the seventh. Kyle Barraclough (4-1) got the win and A.J. Ramos pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 13th save.

New York's Robert Gsellman left with a strained left hamstring after he pulled up trying to beat out a grounder in the third inning. The injury-plagued Mets have already had five starting pitchers on the disabled list this year.

Curtis Granderson and Travis d'Arnaud homered for New York. Neil Ramirez (0-1) got the loss.

ORIOLES 3, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Gausman won for the first time in four starts, Mark Trumbo hit an RBI double and Baltimore earned its third straight win.

The Orioles improved to 8-2 against the Blue Jays this season. Toronto lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Gausman (4-7) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander was 0-3 with a 9.20 ERA over his previous three starts.

Brad Brach gave up a two-out homer to Troy Tulowitzki in the ninth but held on for his 14th save.

Toronto right-hander Joe Biagini (2-7) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings, losing for the fifth time in six starts.

RAYS 4, PIRATES 2, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Freese misplayed a grounder at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and sending Tampa Bay to the victory.

With Souza at first base and no outs, Wilson Ramos hit a hard grounder off Felipe Rivero (3-2) that Freese missed while trying to backhand. Adeiny Hechavarria added a sacrifice fly, giving him two RBIs in his first game since being traded from the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Tommy Hunter pitched the 10th for his first save of the season.

The Pirates were no-hit through six innings by Alex Cobb, but Andrew McCutchen forced extra innings with a two-run double in the ninth.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 3

DETROIT (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera homered for Detroit, and Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings.

Verlander (5-4) was down 3-0 before getting an out, but didn't allow another run as the Tigers won their second straight after an eight-game losing streak. He gave up nine hits, struck out six and walked one.

Justin Wilson pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Matt Strahm (2-5) gave up five runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings for the Royals.

REDS 8, BREWERS 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, helping the last-place Reds get the win.

Read More