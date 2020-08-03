MLB cancels 'Fields of Dreams' game, but reportedly not because of coronavirus

Turns out if you build it, they won’t necessarily come.

Major League Baseball has reportedly canceled next week’s “Field of Dreams” game — for which the league built a field in Iowa — according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Unlike many things, however, this cancelation isn’t because of a coronavirus outbreak hitting MLB.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox were set to play in the first-ever MLB game there Aug. 13. It was even re-affirmed after the league shortened its season to 60 games and cut things like the All-Star Game. But no more.

Cardinals-White Sox game at Field of Dreams next Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa cancelled, sources tell The Athletic. Reasoning not believed to be tied to additional positive tests on Cardinals. More a logistical problem. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2020

It’s unclear what the “logistical problem” is, but in 2020, the options are vast. Everything involved in staging professional sports has gotten much harder during the pandemic — from travel and lodging to simply keeping players healthy.

Pre-coronavirus, this was a fantastic idea — the league built a big-league-ready field near the site of the famous “Field of Dreams” movie and would be transforming it for destination baseball. Not unlike its recent series at Fort Bragg or the Little League Classic.

MLB's planned "Field of Dreams" series in Iowa is reportedly postponed. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images)

Before you could say, “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa” the whole thing got upended by the pandemic. Originally the Yankees were supposed to play the White Sox, but once MLB shortened its season to 60 games, the Cardinals got the call instead.

Notably, the Cardinals are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak that has affected 13 people — including seven players. So, in more ways than one, the “Field of Dreams” series is probably best left for another time.

