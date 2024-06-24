MLB’s Bryan Hoch makes sense of Yankees’ struggles

NEW YORK (PIX11) — MLB reporter Bryan Hoch joins Joe Mauceri on New York Sports Nation to discuss the scuffling Yankees. Bryan breaks down the Bombers’ cold stretch, Giancarlo Stanton’s injury, and some potential trade deadline targets.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.