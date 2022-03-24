Blue Jays trade outfielder Randal Grichuk to Rockies for Tapia, Pinto

Olivier Neven
·Writer
·1 min read
Randal Grichuk is off to Colorado. (Getty)
Randal Grichuk is off to Colorado. (Getty)

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash to the Colorado Rockies for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor-leaguer Adrian Pinto, as initially reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

In four seasons in Toronto, Grichuk hit 90 home runs and recorded 257 RBIs with a .243 batting average in 479 appearances. The 30-year-old is in the fourth year of a five-year, $52-million contract.

Tapia is coming off his best offensive campaign in the majors with six home runs and 50 RBI while batting at a .273 clip. The Dominican veteran of six MLB seasons, all with Colorado, is best known for his ability to put the ball in play and his athleticism.

The 28-year-old is set to earn $3.9 million this season and is eligible for arbitration next winter.

Adrian Pinto, a 19-year-old prospect from Venezuela, recorded three homers and 27 RBI in 54 games in the 2021 Dominican Summer League.

