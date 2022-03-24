Blue Jays trade outfielder Randal Grichuk to Rockies for Tapia, Pinto

Randal Grichuk is off to Colorado. (Getty)

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash to the Colorado Rockies for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor-leaguer Adrian Pinto, as initially reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Source confirms @Feinsand report, Blue Jays sending OF Randal Grichuk and cash to Rockies for OF Raimel Tapia (a LH bat) and minor-league infielder Adrian Pinto. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 24, 2022

In four seasons in Toronto, Grichuk hit 90 home runs and recorded 257 RBIs with a .243 batting average in 479 appearances. The 30-year-old is in the fourth year of a five-year, $52-million contract.

Tapia is coming off his best offensive campaign in the majors with six home runs and 50 RBI while batting at a .273 clip. The Dominican veteran of six MLB seasons, all with Colorado, is best known for his ability to put the ball in play and his athleticism.

Raimel Tapia bats left & would bring lots of speed & contact to #BlueJays (81st percentile sprint speed). He's tall and lanky, a high-contact hitter who's tough to strike out (13.1% K-rate in '21). Lots of grounders. Very little power. Lifetime .280 hitter with .325 OBP, .395 OBP — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 24, 2022

The 28-year-old is set to earn $3.9 million this season and is eligible for arbitration next winter.

Adrian Pinto, a 19-year-old prospect from Venezuela, recorded three homers and 27 RBI in 54 games in the 2021 Dominican Summer League.

