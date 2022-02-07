Jose Bautista gets absolutely torched by 13-year-old wiffle ball pitcher

There was not a bat-flip in sight after Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista became the latest victim of viral teen wiffle ball pitcher Landon Rawlins.

When Jose Bautista goes to bed at night, he likely thinks back on his long, illustrious career in Major League Baseball. Maybe he thinks about his hundreds of career home runs. He certainly re-plays that iconic bat flip at Rogers Centre in the 2015 ALDS against the Texas Rangers.

But there's now at least one thing he'd surely like to forget as soon as possible.

Last week, 13-year-old wiffle ball pitcher Landon Rawlins — better known as "Doodoo Biscuit" — went viral online when he made the former Toronto Blue Jays star look like your average Joe with a series of mystifying pitches which had the former slugger swinging out of his shoes.

The video has been viewed over two million times on Youtube, Twitter and TikTok.

Bautista is only the latest victim to Rawlins’ wicked pitching, as the social media star regularly embarasses his coaches, friends and family members to the delight of thousands of followers.

In his 15-year, 1798-game career, the 41-year old hit 344 home-runs and drove in 975 runs in 6051 at-bats, while recording a .247 batting average. The six-time All-Star suited up for eight different franchises over his career, notably starring in the outfield for the Blue Jays between 2008 and 2017. He led the American League in home-runs for two consecutive seasons in 2010 and 2011, going deep 54 and 43 times respectively.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native led his country to a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Despite not having played a game in the MLB since 2018, Bautista has yet to officially retire.

