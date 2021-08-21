Blue Jays fans blast Charlie Montoyo for costly late-game decision

Frustrated Blue Jays fans seem to be turning on manager Charlie Montoyo after another crucial mistake in the late stages of a heartbreaking loss. (Getty)

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo's questionable decision during Friday's 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers is receiving a tonne of criticism from Blue Jays fans.

In the ninth inning, with the game tied and runners on first and second with nobody out, Montoyo decided to pinch-hit for Alejandro Kirk with Breyvic Valera in an attempt to advance the baserunners with a bunt.

What makes the decision so puzzling is Kirk had already doubled in the contest and has been putting forward solid at-bats recently, reaching base 13 times in his last 12 appearances. Just let the kid swing, man.

It’s cool and good that opposing managers know the Blue Jays players and their strengths better than the Blue Jays’ own manager. https://t.co/nbnG4K1B0j — Jonah Birenbaum (@birenball) August 21, 2021

Valera's bunt attempt not only failed, but it failed spectacularly, allowing Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop to throw out Toronto's lead baserunner, and outfielder Randal Grichuk hit into a double play on the very next at-bat.

Adding insult to injury, the Jays lost in extra innings to Detroit, dropping its third straight game as the team slips further out of playoff position in the AL East.

Needless to say, in a season where Blue Jays fans haven't been the happiest with Montoyo, a lot of pent-up rage came pouring out of the fanbase.

I don’t think I’ll forget that ninth inning decision for a long time. Truly aggravating. — Drew F (@DrewGROF) August 21, 2021

I say this from experience. He’s not easy to defend. https://t.co/4dZZVwgV3j — Andrew Stoeten (@AndrewStoeten) August 21, 2021

Get Charlie Montoyo, Randal Grichuk, Brad Hand, Breyvic Valera off my favorite baseball team they’re killing me — justin (@Official___Fiz) August 21, 2021

Charlie Montoyo did a fine job looking after the Blue Jays when there were zero expectations. But now it’s time to find a real MLB manager. — Ari Shapiro (@ari_shapiro) August 21, 2021

Montoyo has gotta go. Let Schneider take over for a couple months and work towards 2022. #BlueJays — andy (@andylefebvre) August 21, 2021

Charlie Montoyo is a good manager for a rebuilding team. The Blue Jays are no longer rebuilding. — Lewis (@JaysKid_RHP) August 18, 2021

Ok I'm finally climbing aboard the fire Charlie Montoyo bandwagon — Mike (@gosensgo101) August 21, 2021

Whether you want to hold Montoyo or the front office accountable, something needs to be done about the bizarre in-game decision making we’ve seen of late, and arguably all season, from the Blue Jays. — S.W. Smith (@s_win_smith) August 21, 2021

That 9th inning decision was infuriating on so many levels. Montoyo's Jays just torturing fans right now — Joseph Casciaro (@JosephCasciaro) August 21, 2021

After a rough stretch that's seen Toronto win just one of its last seven contests, the Blue Jays currently sit 5.5 games behind the Oakland Athletics for a Wild Card spot and 10.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead.

