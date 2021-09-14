MLB betting: Will the Dodgers repeat? Bettors seem to think so

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 during MLB's shortened season. Many are wondering whether they can repeat the feat in a more normal and complete season this year. At BetMGM, the Dodgers are currently the favorites to win the World Series at +250.

Can the Dodgers repeat? Bettors think so

The Dodgers currently sit 2.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Even though the Dodgers have the second best record in baseball, it's looking ever more likely their season will come down to a one game play-in during the wild-card round.

This has not deterred bettors. Currently, 13.1% of betting tickets and 19.2% of the betting handle is on Los Angeles to win the World Series. They are the second biggest liability for BetMGM.

Repeating as champion in any sport is hard enough, but the variance in baseball makes it even tougher. No team has won back-to-back World Series since the New York Yankees in 2000.

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Corey Seager celebrate after a Los Angeles Dodgers win over the San Diego Padres. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the Dodgers have a star-studded lineup with players like Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and many other big names in their every day lineup. Max Scherzer and Walker Buehler are neck-and-neck to win the Cy Young while Julio Urias isn't far behind. Clayton Kershaw has also just returned from injury in time for the playoff run. The rotation is scary.

It's no surprise to see the Dodgers odds recently shift. The Dodgers currently sit at +250 to win the World Series, a move from +350.

Books hoping Yankees collapse continues

After winning 13 straight games in August, the New York Yankees have now lost 12 of their last 16 games. At the start of play on Tuesday, the Yankees find themselves tied with the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot in the American League. Seattle and Oakland are within 2.5 games of the two teams as well.

Most baseball fans despise the Yankees. This year, those fans are joined by the oddsmakers. The Yankees are the biggest liability to win the World Series at BetMGM. Over 9% of the betting tickets and 11% of the betting handle is on New York to win the World Series. They are the second most often bet on team.

Oddsmakers certainly wouldn't mind if this recent cold-stretch for the Yankees continued and they missed the playoffs all together. New York currently sits at +1000 (10-to-1) to win it all.

Who else is making noise?

The Chicago White Sox currently have a 12 game lead in the AL Central, so they've all but locked up their spot in the playoffs. The young and exciting group has gotten some support in the World Series futures market as well. They rank third in both betting tickets written and betting handle wagered. The White Sox are currently +700 (7-to-1) to win the World Series.

Two teams have seen seismic shifts from their preseason odds, even if bettors aren't racing to bet on them just yet.

The Houston Astros are currently sitting at +450 to win the World Series after opening at +2200. It seems like the Astros might be good at baseball even when trash cans aren't involved. Interesting.

The San Francisco Giants have been the best team in baseball this season, but they've also been the biggest surprise. After opening at 80-1 to win the World Series, they currently sit at 9-1 at BetMGM. This number still feels high for the best team in baseball.