MLB betting: How have American League divisional odds shifted since Opening Day?
As the second half of the Major League Baseball season approaches, plenty has changed from an odds perspective.
We’ve already covered the major risers and fallers in the World Series odds, plus an updated look at the National League divisional odds.
Now it’s time to focus on the American League where two divisions have massive favorites while another is a little more contested.
(All odds via BetMGM, teams listed by current divisional standings)
AL East
The Yankees opened the season as sizable favorites to win the AL East with -175 odds at BetMGM. Since then, though, the Yankees have been a major disappointment. Since then, they have dropped all the way down to +1200. At 46-43, they are tied with the Blue Jays for third place in the division, eight games behind the Red Sox in the standings.
The Red Sox opened the year at +2500, but are now the favorites at -155 as they hold a 1.5-game lead over the Rays. The Rays are next in line at +140. At 55-36, the Red Sox are tied for the best record in the American League.
Boston Red Sox (55-36)
Open: +2500
Current: -155
Tampa Bay Rays (53-37)
Open: +350
Current: +140
Toronto Blue Jays (45-42)
Open: +600
Current: +1100
New York Yankees (46-43)
Open: -175
Current: +1200
Baltimore Orioles (28-61)
Open: +5000
Current: +50000
AL Central
The White Sox have lived up to the oddsmakers’ expectations and then some. They opened the season as the Central favorites at -110 and have since seen their division title odds grow all the way to -1400 at BetMGM. At 54-35, the White Sox have an eight-game lead on the Cleveland Indians, while the Central’s three other teams are at least 11 games under .500. The White Sox have been dominant both at home (31-14) and in division play (30-15).
Cleveland (45-42) opened the year at +600 and are now at +650. The Twins, meanwhile, were right behind the White Sox at +140 on Opening Day. At the break, they have plummeted all the way to +10000 and are 39-50, 15 games behind the White Sox in the standings. The Tigers and Royals are also extremely long shots at +10000.
Chicago White Sox (54-35)
Open: -110
Current: -1400
Cleveland Indians (45-42)
Open: +600
Current: +650
Detroit Tigers (40-51)
Open: +4000
Current: +10000
Minnesota Twins (39-50)
Open: +140
Current: +10000
Kansas City Royals (36-53)
Open: +4000
Current: +10000
AL West
When the season began, the AL West was considered by the oddsmakers to be a two-horse race between the Astros and Athletics. At the break, that has largely held true. The A’s were slight favorites at +120, just ahead of the Astros at +150. Entering the second half, it’s the Astros with a 3.5-game lead in the standings. It’s a lead that the oddsmakers are confident the Astros will hold as they are currently -750 to win the West. The A’s are +400.
Next in line in the standings are the Mariners (seven games back) and the Angels (nine games back). The Angels, with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, were considered to be a much more serious threat. On Opening Day, the Angels were listed at +400 at BetMGM. Now they are +4000. The Mariners went from +2000 on Opening Day to +5000 at the All-Star break.
Houston Astros (55-36)
Open: +150
Current: -750
Oakland Athletics (52-40)
Open: +120
Current: +400
Seattle Mariners (48-43)
Open: +2000
Current: +5000
Los Angeles Angels (45-44)
Open: +400
Current: +4000
Texas Rangers (35-55)
Open: +4000
Current: +30000