MLB betting: How have American League divisional odds shifted since Opening Day?

As the second half of the Major League Baseball season approaches, plenty has changed from an odds perspective.

We’ve already covered the major risers and fallers in the World Series odds, plus an updated look at the National League divisional odds.

Now it’s time to focus on the American League where two divisions have massive favorites while another is a little more contested.

(All odds via BetMGM, teams listed by current divisional standings)

AL East

The Yankees opened the season as sizable favorites to win the AL East with -175 odds at BetMGM. Since then, though, the Yankees have been a major disappointment. Since then, they have dropped all the way down to +1200. At 46-43, they are tied with the Blue Jays for third place in the division, eight games behind the Red Sox in the standings.

The Red Sox opened the year at +2500, but are now the favorites at -155 as they hold a 1.5-game lead over the Rays. The Rays are next in line at +140. At 55-36, the Red Sox are tied for the best record in the American League.

Boston Red Sox' Rafael Devers hits a fly ball in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Boston Red Sox (55-36)

Open: +2500

Current: -155

Tampa Bay Rays (53-37)

Open: +350

Current: +140

Toronto Blue Jays (45-42)

Open: +600

Current: +1100

New York Yankees (46-43)

Open: -175

Current: +1200

Baltimore Orioles (28-61)

Open: +5000

Current: +50000

AL Central

The White Sox have lived up to the oddsmakers’ expectations and then some. They opened the season as the Central favorites at -110 and have since seen their division title odds grow all the way to -1400 at BetMGM. At 54-35, the White Sox have an eight-game lead on the Cleveland Indians, while the Central’s three other teams are at least 11 games under .500. The White Sox have been dominant both at home (31-14) and in division play (30-15).

Cleveland (45-42) opened the year at +600 and are now at +650. The Twins, meanwhile, were right behind the White Sox at +140 on Opening Day. At the break, they have plummeted all the way to +10000 and are 39-50, 15 games behind the White Sox in the standings. The Tigers and Royals are also extremely long shots at +10000.

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson waits for a pitch from the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Chicago White Sox (54-35)

Open: -110

Current: -1400

Cleveland Indians (45-42)

Open: +600

Current: +650

Detroit Tigers (40-51)

Open: +4000

Current: +10000

Minnesota Twins (39-50)

Open: +140

Current: +10000

Kansas City Royals (36-53)

Open: +4000

Current: +10000

AL West

When the season began, the AL West was considered by the oddsmakers to be a two-horse race between the Astros and Athletics. At the break, that has largely held true. The A’s were slight favorites at +120, just ahead of the Astros at +150. Entering the second half, it’s the Astros with a 3.5-game lead in the standings. It’s a lead that the oddsmakers are confident the Astros will hold as they are currently -750 to win the West. The A’s are +400.

Next in line in the standings are the Mariners (seven games back) and the Angels (nine games back). The Angels, with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, were considered to be a much more serious threat. On Opening Day, the Angels were listed at +400 at BetMGM. Now they are +4000. The Mariners went from +2000 on Opening Day to +5000 at the All-Star break.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve at bat during the third inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Astros (55-36)

Open: +150

Current: -750

Oakland Athletics (52-40)

Open: +120

Current: +400

Seattle Mariners (48-43)

Open: +2000

Current: +5000

Los Angeles Angels (45-44)

Open: +400

Current: +4000

Texas Rangers (35-55)

Open: +4000

Current: +30000