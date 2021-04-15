  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MLB betting: Dodgers bettor got an 8th inning homer from Zach McKinstry to win a $127,500 bet

Frank Schwab
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are two popular ways to bet on a baseball team: The moneyline, and the run line. 

The run line is MLB's version of the point spread. It's always 1.5 and using it for a big favorite, like the Los Angeles Dodgers, takes their odds way down. On Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers were -260 odds on the moneyline (bet $260 to win $100), but if you took the Dodgers at -1.5 they were just -125. 

The problem, of course, is that a one-run Dodgers win is a loser for run line bettors. And one bettor who had a massive bet on the Dodgers run line Wednesday night was looking at that exact problem, before he caught a huge break in Los Angeles' final at bat. 

Big Dodgers bet comes in Wednesday

On Wednesday, BetMGM took in a rare six-figure bet on a regular-season baseball game. 

You don't see bets that large on MLB too often, but the Dodgers are a machine and the Rockies are one of the worst franchises in baseball. 

But this is still professional baseball, and the Rockies aren't entirely incapable. Into the bottom of the eighth, Colorado trailed just 3-2. The big bettor's options were running out. Even if the Rockies somehow tied it in the top of the ninth, a two-run win in the bottom of the ninth or extra innings requires a walk-off homer with men on base. Practically, the Dodgers needed to score an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth for the bettor to cash a six-figure ticket. 

Los Angeles Dodgers&#39; Zach McKinstry gestures after a homer that was quite relevant in the betting world. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry gestures after a homer that was quite relevant in the betting world. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Big homer wins the bet

Zach McKinstry has been a surprise story so far this season. In a lineup jam packed with stars, with good players on the bench, McKinstry has gotten a chance to play and is doing the most with it. Before Wednesday's game he had a couple homers. Before this season he had seven career MLB at-bats with a single and a double to his name. He's a 33rd-round pick who had 11 homers his first three minor-league seasons before breaking out with 19 home runs at Triple-A in 2019. 

And, on Wednesday night, his third career MLB homer won someone about $100,000. 

In the top of the ninth, Kenley Jansen struck out the side after a leadoff walk. The Dodgers won 4-2, winning on the run line. 

McKinstry, whose salary this season is $573,000, helped a bettor win six figures on one swing of the bat. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who wanted to buy Mets, announce breakup

    Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who were among the final bidders to buy the Mets, have announced their breakup.

  • Pitching angry, Kenley Jansen rebounds to seal Dodgers' win over Rockies

    Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was booed after walking his first hitter on five pitches. But he struck out the next three batters to close out a 4-2 win over the Rockies.

  • Knoxville school shooting serves as stark reminder of a familiar – but preventable – threat

    People hold a vigil for the victims of the Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita, California, in 2019. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty ImagesWith most U.S. students having learned virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic, the nation logged a record low for school shootings. There were just three deaths in a total of 10 school shootings in all of 2020. This compares with eight deaths in 25 school shootings in 2019. Now, as students return to schools for in-person instruction, the specter of school shootings is back. This was evidenced in the April 12 school shooting at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. The shooting left one student dead and a school resource officer injured. A school shooting in Knoxville, Tennessee, has left one person dead. As criminologists and authors of a new book, “The Violence Project: How to Stop A Mass Shooting Epidemic,” we worry that gun violence at America’s schools may be even more likely in 2021 than before the pandemic because of a number of exacerbated risk factors for violence. Young people’s mental health suffered during the pandemic. And some youths were trapped in homes where they endured abuse. As we point out in “Trauma,” a chapter in our book, children who experience abuse in childhood are more likely to commit violence later in life. Meanwhile, there was a record number of gun sales in 2020, driven in part by the pandemic and civil unrest after the killing of George Floyd last summer. As a result, students may now have more access than ever to firearms. Ominous statistics The Knoxville school shooting on April 12 was the 37th school shooting of 2021, according to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s K-12 School Shooting Database. The database includes information on “each and every instance a gun is brandished, is fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason, regardless of the number of victims, time of day, or day of week.” Year-to-date comparisons are complicated, because not all school districts went to remote or hybrid learning at the same time or to the same degree. Taking a narrower view of shootings with injuries or deaths that occurred while school was in session, it was the fourth school shooting of 2021 and second fatal shooting of the year. The phrase “school shooting” typically is reserved for mass casualty events like the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the 2018 Parkland high school shooting. But talking about school shootings only when multiple people die in them minimizes the great harm guns cause in schools and to children all the time. Response in the UK Twenty-five years ago, in March 1996, a gunman walked into Scotland’s Dunblane Primary School and opened fire, killing 16 children and a teacher. A successful campaign for gun regulation followed, laws were changed, handguns were banned and the United Kingdom hasn’t had a school shooting since. Yet in America, a gun is brandished on one K-12 school campus or another every two to three days. From 2015 to 2018, there was an “active shooter” – someone actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area – on U.S. school property every 77 days. Since 1970, over 1,600 school shootings have claimed the lives of 599 people as of April 13, 2021. Before the pandemic, many parents had become resigned to sending their children to schools that have active shooter drills to rehearse for a real shooting incident. Some even bought bulletproof backpacks for their children. Searching for solutions Our research on school shootings, consistent with research from the U.S. Secret Service, shows that schools can do more than just accept an America where “back to school” means back to school shootings, even without an act of Congress to potentially stop gun violence. We’ve spent the last four years examining the lives of school shooters, searching for solutions. Our findings are freely available in a database we created with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The data shows, importantly, that school shooters tend to be current or former students of the school. They are almost always in crisis of some sort before their attack, indicated by a noticeable change in behavior from usual. Often this manifests in suicidal thoughts. School shooters also tend to leak their plans for violence in advance, mostly to their peers, often via social media. And school shooters usually get their guns from family and friends who failed to store them safely and securely. It’s unclear at this point how well the Knoxville shooter fits this profile, but these findings point to important avenues for school shooting prevention. Beyond school police First, if school shooters are nearly always students of the school, then educators and others who work with them may need to work harder to find ways to identify and counsel them long before they ever pick up a gun. The existing US$3 billion “homeroom security” industry is predicated on putting up walls to keep active shooters out, rather than building bridges to keep actual students connected. Some school districts rely on school resource officers, or SROs, to police student problems to such an extent that the ACLU estimates that millions of students are in schools with police but no counselors, school psychologists or social workers. SROs have intervened in school shootings in the past, including the one in Knoxville on April 12, but we believe they are yet another example of society’s overreliance on police to solve systemic social problems, from mental illness to homelessness to drug abuse. Research shows the presence of police officers in schools feeds a larger social problem known as the “school-to-prison pipeline,” in which even minor infractions at school are handled by the criminal justice system. In a February 2021 study, we examined 133 attempted and completed mass school shootings from 1980 to 2019 and, controlling for other factors like the school size, the number of shooters, and the number and type of firearms, we found that the death rate for victims – that is, the perpetrator being excluded – was three times greater in school shootings with armed guards on the scene. Research has shown that the presence of officers’ weapons increases aggression – it is known as the “weapons effect.” This effect may be further exacerbated by the fact that many school shooters are suicidal and may intend to provoke law enforcement into shooting them. This occurrence is known as “suicide by cop.” Toward a future without school shootings Even if many lawmakers would like to see more guns in schools through the arming of teachers, we feel it is not a solution. This logic runs counter to our research, which shows that warm and welcoming school environments where all students feel safe and supported are the foundation upon which good school security is built. In our view, counselors, social workers, peer support networks and small class sizes are what schools need most right now to prevent violence after a pandemic. They can emphasize strong and trusting relationships between students and adults and teach students empathy and alternatives to violence as a means of dispute resolution. School personnel and students need training to identify a student in crisis and describe how to report something they see or hear indicative of violent intent. Educators need new tools to help identify students before they become a threat. This means not unduly punishing students in crisis with expulsion or criminal charges – things that could escalate the crisis or any grievance with the institution. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] And as students go back to school, safe gun storage at home is a paramount. School shootings are not inevitable. They’re preventable. We believe the steps outlined above help promote school security while safeguarding student well-being.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: James Densley, Metropolitan State University and Jillian Peterson, Hamline University . Read more:Peer rejection isn’t the culprit behind school shootingsWhy there’s so much inconsistency in school shooting data James Densley has received funding from the National Institute of Justice. He is affiliated with The Violence Project.Jillian Peterson receives funding from the National Institute of Justice. She is affiliated with The Violence Project.

  • Pitt sweeps LIU; advances to take on Utah

    The Pitt volleyball team swept LIU on Wednesday 26-24, 25-11, 25-10 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, which is being entirely in the city of Omaha. The Panthers improve to 17-4 on the season with the victory, and have now won 13 straight matches, all of which have come in the spring session of the season. Pitt returns to action tonight to take on 14th-seeded Utah in the round of 32.

  • Shell plays down risk of stranded oil and gas reserves

    LONDON (Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday the majority of its oil and gas reserves will be produced by 2050, playing down the risk of stranded assets as it prepares to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades. The disclosure is a rare admission by a major oil and gas company that some of its reserves may be worthless in a world shifting to renewable energy from fossil fuels in an effort to stem global warming. The Anglo-Dutch company said in a document to investors summarising its climate strategy that around 75% of its proved oil and gas reserves will be produced by 2030, with an additional 3% produced after 2040.

  • Robert Woods says Rams offense is ‘looking loaded once again’

    Robert Woods is excited to have Matthew Stafford in a Rams uniform.

  • Asian Woman Punched in the Face in Chinese Store For Asking Man to Wear Mask in NYC

    An Asian woman received three blows to her face after asking a man to wear a mask in a New York grocery store. The victim, 39, asked Carlos Mackey, 35, to put on a mask as a precaution against COVID-19. In response, Mackey allegedly told her, “Only people that are real Americans are Native Americans, everyone else is an immigrant including Black people.”

  • Betts, Bauer star for new fans as Dodgers crush Rockies 7-0

    Although Mookie Betts has already won a World Series ring and finished second in NL MVP voting while wearing Dodger Blue, he had never been serenaded with long, loud, loving chants of “Mooooookie!” echoing through Chavez Ravine. Los Angeles' fans took care of that Tuesday night, and they also gave plenty of love to Trevor Bauer during his homecoming start in yet another dominant win for the major league-leading Dodgers. Betts homered and Bauer pitched seven innings of one-hit ball in their first home game in front of their new fans, propelling Los Angeles to a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

  • Anthony Edwards on pending Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez: 'I don't know who that is'

    Baseball's connection with Gen Z may be worse than we thought.

  • Mel Kiper throws the Lions a serious 2-round curveball in his latest mock

    Kiper projects his own 26th-ranked DE to the Lions as the No. 41 overall pick

  • 5 Pot Stocks With 44% to 70% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Meanwhile, marijuana industry data source BDSA believes Canadian pot sales can more than double to north of $6 billion by 2026. If Wall Street's 12-month price targets prove accurate, these pot stocks offer upside ranging from 44% to as high as 70%.

  • Leniency for defendants in Portland clashes could affect Capitol riot cases

    After President Joe Biden’s inauguration, federal prosecutors agreed to probation deals for charges related to last summer’s unrest in Oregon.

  • Watch Alex Verdugo make amazing game-winning diving catch for Red Sox

    Alex Verdugo helped the Red Sox extend their win streak to eight with an amazing game-winning diving catch for the final out.

  • Giants finish off 5-1 homestand, await Johnny Cueto injury news

    The Giants went 5-1 on their homestand, but now they'll hope for good news for Johnny Cueto, who was turning back the clock before his lat flared up.

  • Danielle Kang not shying away from anxiety on the course

    Danielle Kang talked ahead of this week's Lotte Championship about embracing the feeling of anxiety on the course.

  • Royals C Perez ends game with pickoff, KC beats Angels 3-2

    Royals catcher Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off third with the bases loaded for the final out in the ninth inning, helping the Kansas City Royals beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Tuesday night. Danny Duffy pitched one-run ball over six innings, and Perez had two hits and an RBI.

  • Bettor turns $2 into $38K with Masters parlay

    One bettor turned $2 into more than $38,000 thanks to a wild, 12-leg matchup parlay during the third round of the Masters. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Pete Rose: 'I'm not going to live the rest of my life worried about going to baseball's Hall of Fame'

    Pete Rose celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday by announcing he will provide exclusive daily baseball picks an online sports gambling site.

  • Jayson Tatum the latest reminder of COVID's impact on young athletes

    Maybe if you see Tatum averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game this season while being named an All-Star for the second straight season, it's not a big deal. But it is a big deal.

  • Red Sox beat Twins 7-1 for twinbill sweep, 9th straight win

    Alex Verdugo had three hits, including a two-run single in a six-run fifth inning, and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to nine games, beating the Minnesota Twins 7-1 to sweep Wednesday’s doubleheader. Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0) pitched five innings and gave up one run on five hits for Boston, which has come from behind in six of its nine wins this season. The Red Sox have their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018, a season that ended with a World Series title.