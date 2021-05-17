MLB betting: 2 players from 1 team are getting nearly 80% of AL MVP money

One of the worst teams in the American League has two players attracting a huge portion of the betting handle for the AL’s Most Valuable Player award.

According to figures released by BetMGM on Monday morning, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels have combined for 78.8% of the money bet on the AL MVP. Trout has attracted more money, 43.3% of the handle to be exact, but Ohtani has received the most tickets by a significant margin. Nearly half of the bets (48.6%) are on Ohtani, with 35.5% of the money going his way as well. By comparison, only 7.9% of the bets are on Trout, though he has obviously attracted some big-money suitors.

Trout remains the betting favorite with his odds seeing a slight move from +200 at the start of the season to +180. Ohtani, the power-hitting DH who doubles as a stellar starting pitcher, has seen his MVP odds jump from +1100 to +500.

Despite having two of the game’s best players, the Angels currently have a 17-22 record and boast the fourth-worst winning percentage in the AL. The Angels are in fourth place in the AL West, 6.5 games behind the Oakland Athletics.

Next on the AL MVP odds list are Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at +1000, Byron Buxton at +1500, JD Martinez at +1800 and New York Yankees teammates Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton at +2000 apiece.

Behind Trout and Ohtani, only Martinez (3.2%) has received more than 3% of the money. Guerrero has received the third-most tickets at 5.7%. Guerrero opened the season with +2000 odds.

Mike Trout (L) is congratulated by Shohei Ohtani after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros on April 6, 2021, in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NL MVP betting much more spread out

Though one player is standing out above the rest from an odds perspective, the betting action for the National League MVP is much more spread out compared to the AL.

Ronald Acuña of the Atlanta Braves is the betting favorite at +250. Acuña has received the most tickets (16.3%) and handle (21.1%) at BetMGM, but not by much.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has received the second-most money (16%) and the third-most bets (12%). DeGrom currently has +800 odds to win MVP, a significant jump from the +3500 odds he opened the season with.

Story continues

San Diego Padres third baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. has received the fourth-most money (11.2%) but the second-most bets (14.4%). Tatis’ odds are up to +850 from +3000 in April. Juan Soto, the young slugger from the Washington Nationals, has received the third-most money (12.9%) and the fourth-most bets (11.5%). Soto’s odds, however, are trending in the opposite direction — from +700 to +1100. Bryce Harper (+1200) of the Philadelphia Phillies is fifth in both ticket percentage (6.4%) and handle (10.8%).

What about the Cy Young?

In the Cy Young race, two players have received the most betting action compared to their pitching counterparts.

In the NL, it’s deGrom, who won the Cy Young in both 2018 and 2019. The Mets star has received 39.7% of the NL Cy Young bets and a whopping 79% of the money. DeGrom is a significant betting favorite at -125 at BetMGM. Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers is next with 17% of the bets and 8.1% of the money. Burnes currently has +450 odds.

In the AL, Casey Mize of the Detroit Tigers has received the most bets at 38.8%, but it’s Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees who has received a whopping 76% of the money despite receiving only 18.2% of the bets.

According to BetMGM, all of the love for Mize comes from the state of Michigan. Mize is tied with six others with +5000 odds, trailing far behind Cole (the betting favorite at +150) and 10 others.

More on Yahoo Sports: