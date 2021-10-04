Baseball world reacts to 91-win Blue Jays' shocking playoff miss

Blue Jays fans and baseball media were in their feelings after the 91-win Blue Jays missed out on the playoffs by a single game. (Getty)

The Toronto Blue Jays once again fell victim to a loaded AL East division and are left on the outside of the postseason, but this time it stings a little bit more.

Despite winning their final contest, destroying the Orioles by a score of 12-4 and putting their season win total to 91, it was all up to the other teams in the American League wild-card race, the Yankees and the Red Sox, to lose their respective last games — which they did not, earning them both a spot in that single-elimination matchup.

Toronto seemed to be every neutral fan’s bandwagon as opposed to those two historic powerhouses. With a Cy Young candidate in Robbie Ray and two AL MVP contenders in Marcus Semien and Vlad Guerrero Jr., there was simply nothing not to love about this team as they smashed home runs like they were nothing, moving their astronomical run differential even further into the stratosphere.

Even members of the professional baseball media world — and a former Toronto ace — were remembering this rendition of the Blue Jays as a special one.

Man, I feel for the @BlueJays right now. Praying the Nationals comeback in the 9th. Wanted to see that Canadian squad in the playoffs more than anything. Beyond bright future for them regardless! 🗣🇨🇦 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 3, 2021

The Blue Jays navigated an extraordinary season in which they played substantial portions of the schedule in 3 different home ballparks. Let’s remember that context in any assessment of this team. @FAN590 @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 3, 2021

🚨 Vladdy Jr. appreciation tweet 🚨



🔵 48 HR, tied for the MLB lead

🔵 111 RBI, tied for 6th in MLB

🔵 188 hits, 3rd in MLB

🔵 .311 AVG, tied for 4th in MLB



What a season. pic.twitter.com/SyLYbA9PKb — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2021

It's heartbreaking for the Toronto #BlueJays, but they will be back, and awfully scary. The #Mariners will be back too and poised to end that 20-year playoff drought. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 3, 2021

Rafael Devers with a two-run home run.



Red Sox lead, 7-5, in the ninth.



Poor Toronto. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 3, 2021

Story continues

Though there was ultimately some respect shown by the professionals, Blue Jays fans and supporters of other clubs were in their own feelings about this team. It was hard to watch it come down to the wire for some, but in the end there’s hope for the future.

Shout out to the Blue Jays too, by the way. I know their fans don’t wanna hear it right now, but that season was fun as fuck to watch every single night and it’s only the beginning for them. Got a lot to be optimistic about. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 3, 2021

the blue jays bringing the same team back next season and winning 115 games pic.twitter.com/thSRtT1Dj5 — alex (@steven_lebron) October 4, 2021

relying on the nationals to prevent the most boring possible playoff outcome is the last thing anyone wanted — lauren (reformed arc) (@ActNormalOrElse) October 3, 2021

I would like to congratulate the Toronto Blue Jays on winning the 2021 Subjective World Series™️. — Ben Ennis (@SportsnetBen) October 4, 2021

Blue Jays must be so pissed off right now — Jane GhOst (@JaneOst_) October 3, 2021

Maybe the real postseason is the gut wrenching anguish we felt along the way. — Andy (@_rallycap) October 3, 2021

Breaking hearts, breaking minds, and breaking spirits — it’s truly the Toronto sports way.

Over the course of the Blue Jays season, there were many questions raised and now with this entertaining team missing the playoffs by just a single win, they’re getting dug up again.

Throughout the first half, it was a story of bullpen chaos and letting winnable games slip through their fingers. At times, many felt it was questionable game management from bench boss Charlie Montoyo that let some wins get past them, while many also feel that the management group may have waited a little too long to acquire the bullpen help Toronto so desperately needed.

The @BlueJays finished with a plus-183 run differential. Imagine if management prioritized building a real bullpen in May/June/July? — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 3, 2021

Very disappointing ending to the Jays season and serves as a reminder that those games early in the year matter. So many blown games that were well within reach. Management waited too long to get a bullpen. Montoyo never figured out how to manage one. Tough day. — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) October 3, 2021

With the 2021 campaign crashing to a sudden end, one of the most important off-seasons in the team's history is about to kick off.

Two of their top contributors, Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, are heading to free agency this summer and expecting significant pay raises. More transactional drama is imminent, but at least they and they're teammates are already openly and positively talking about the subject.

George Springer's message to #BlueJays pending FA's Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray:



“I want them both back.” — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) October 3, 2021

Marcus Semien on pending free agency: “We had the best offence in the major leagues and the best starting pitching in the game. How could you not want to be a part of that?” #Bluejays — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) October 4, 2021

If I had to prioritize — and it is just my opinion — I would prioritize Semien over Robbie Ray.



The dream would be for both to come back. https://t.co/Fh3jX2GXUv — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 4, 2021

Time will tell, but more heads will certainly be turned north to see what the Blue Jays do this winter.

More from Yahoo Sports