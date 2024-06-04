MLB bans Tucupita Marcano for life for gambling, suspends 4 others for one year

Shortstop Tucupita Marcano placed 387 baseball bets worth more than $150,000, most of which came when he was on the injured list with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

For the first time since Major League Baseball opened its wallets to an onslaught of advertisements from and partnerships with sports betting outlets, the league has suspended a player for life for betting on baseball games in which his team played.

The player, Tucupita Marcano of the San Diego Padres, was one of five players suspended Tuesday for betting. The other four — including Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly and Arizona Diamondbacks minor leaguer Andrew Saalfrank, who pitched in the World Series last year, were suspended for one year — for betting on baseball games in which his team did not play.

The lifetime suspension for betting on baseball is the first since 1989, when Pete Rose agreed to such a ban while managing the Cincinnati Reds.

The league said it was tipped off by “a legal sports betting operator” in March and corroborated the players’ betting with other sports books.

The league also said none of the five players appeared in any games on which they had bet and said no evidence, including betting data and interviews with players, indicates games were “compromised, influenced, or manipulated in any way.”

The league continues to investigate former Angels infielder David Fletcher and his association with the illegal bookmaking operation used by Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Shohei Ohtani. Mizuhara is scheduled to appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, where he is expected to plead guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of tax fraud.

Marcano placed 387 baseball bets worth more than $150,000, most of which came when he was on the injured list with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season.

“Ultimately, Marcano lost all of his parlays involving the Pirates and only won 4.3% of all of his MLB-related bets overall,” the league said in a statement.

Kelly placed 10 baseball bets worth $99.22 in 2021, as a minor leaguer in the Houston Astros organization.

Saalfrank placed 29 baseball bets in 2021 and 2022, worth $445.87, as a minor leaguer in the Diamondbacks organization. Said MLB: “Saalfrank only won five of his 28 MLB-related bets and lost his $1.80 college bet.”

The other minor leaguers suspended for a year: Padres pitcher Jay Groome and Phillies infielder Jose Rodriguez. The league said none of the five suspended players had chosen to appeal.

