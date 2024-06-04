MLB bans San Diego Padres infielder for life for sports betting

SAN DIEGO (KSWB/KUSI) — Major League Baseball has permanently banned San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for violating the league’s gambling policy. Four other players have been placed on one-year suspensions for unrelated bets with a legal sportsbook.

The announcement comes one day after the investigation into bets made by the 24-year-old on baseball was made public. According to reports, the alleged sports betting occurred last year while Marcano was on the injured list after sustaining a season-ending ACL injury in July.

On Tuesday, MLB officials said their investigation found Marcano had placed 387 baseball bets, including 231 MLB-related wagers between Oct. 16, 2022, and Nov. 1, 2023. All wagers totaled over $150,000.

At the time, the infielder was with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Marcano was first signed by the Padres as an amateur free agent from Venezuela in 2016, and traded to the Pirates five years later. He returned to the Padres in November on waivers. He has spent much of the season on the injured list.

FILE – San Diego Padres baseball infielder Tucupita Marcano poses for a photo Feb. 20, 2024, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Of the bets he placed, MLB officials said 25 were wagers on Pirates games while he was injured, but still on the team’s roster. Marcano bet almost exclusively on the outcomes of games and lost all of his parlay bets involving the Pirates, winning just 4.3% of all of his MLB-related bets.

According to the league, a legal sportsbook operator tipped off MLB officials about the activity.

“The strict enforcement of Major League Baseball’s rules and policies governing gambling conduct is a critical component of upholding our most important priority: protecting the integrity of our games for the fans,” Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “The longstanding prohibition against betting on Major League Baseball games by those in the sport has been a bedrock principle for over a century. We have been clear that the privilege of playing in baseball comes with a responsibility to refrain from engaging in certain types of behavior that are legal for other people.”

The 24-year-old appears to be the first active major leaguer banned under the sport’s gambling provision since New York Giants outfielder Jimmy O’Connell in 1924. Pete Rose, baseball’s active career hits leader, famously agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation concluded he bet on Cincinnati Reds games while managing the team.

Another major leaguer, Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly, was declared ineligible for one year on Tuesday for betting on baseball while he was in the minor leagues. Additionally, minor leaguers Jay Groome of San Diego, José Rodríguez of Philadelphia, and Andrew Saalfrank of Arizona were banned for one year for betting on major league games.

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Saalfrank throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game 6 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

This is a 2024 photo of pitcher Jay Groome of the San Diego Padres baseball team. This image reflects the San Diego Padres active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 when this image was taken in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

None of the players punished on Tuesday played in games they bet on, according to league officials. All also denied to the MLB that they had inside information relevant to the games they bet on, aligning with the testimony given by the sportsbook operator who tipped off the league.

In a statement, Padres officials said they “cannot comment on violations that occurred outside of our organization,” but added they “fully support MLB’s sports betting policy and the need to adhere to all provisions of Rule 21.”

“We will continue to educate all members of our organization regarding their obligations under the policy,” the statement continued.

Under Major League Rule 21, betting on any baseball game in which a player, umpire, league official, or team employee has no duty to perform results in a one-year suspension. Betting on a game in which the person has a duty to perform results in a ban.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

