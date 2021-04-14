  • Oops!
MLB bad beat: Royals beat Angels on the flukiest play of the season

Frank Schwab
·2 min read
Major League Baseball bettors aren't immune to bad beats. 

In fact, anyone who had the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night was dealt one of the most inexplicable losses that we'll see this season, and it's only mid-April. 

The Angels were -145 favorites at BetMGM against the Kansas City Royals, but the Royals got off to a nice start and the Angels' bats didn't do much. Kansas City led 3-2 going into the ninth inning. Then it looked like the Angels would win. 

And they should have at least tied, if not for a ridiculous bounce. 

Royals get an incredible bounce

In the ninth inning, Royals closer Greg Holland was laboring, with two singles and a walk loading the bases. Jared Walsh, an exciting young hitter who has a .367 average this season, came up. Holland threw one that bounced at the plate and caromed off catcher Salvador Perez. The Angels were going to score on a wild pitch, but ... 

The ball bounced right off Walsh, which isn't something you'll see very often on an errant pitch like that. David Fletcher, the runner on third, didn't expect it either because he started towards home. Give Perez a lot of credit for the quick decision to throw to third to pick off Fletcher for the third out and end the game, but it's hard to blame Fletcher. That bounce never happens. 

Instead of Fletcher getting in a race with Holland toward home plate on a wild pitch we've all seen countless times, the ball bounced off Walsh and right back to where Perez could grab it and throw a strike to third. The Angels went from likely tying the game to walking back to the clubhouse with a loss in about two seconds. 

If you had the Angels as a favorite, the emotional swing was quick, with an abrupt end. 

Los Angeles Angels&#39; David Fletcher, right, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier to end Tuesday&#39;s game. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher, right, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier to end Tuesday's game. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

