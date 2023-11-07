MLB awards finalists include Shohei Ohtani for MVP, Gerrit Cole for Cy Young

MLB announced the finalists for its end-of-season awards Monday, with some expected names leading the way.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for AL MVP alongside two players from the World Series champion Texas Rangers. New York Yankees ace Gerritt Cole is a finalist for what would be his first AL Cy Young award.

In the NL, Arizona Diamondbacks breakout and playoff hero Corbin Carroll is among the Rookie of the Year finalists. Meanwhile, newly hired Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is among the Manager of the Year finalists after leading his now former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, to the postseason.

Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for his second MVP award in three seasons. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff via Getty Images)

The winners will be announced Nov. 13-16, with both MVP awards announced on the 16th.

Here are the finalists for MLB's postseason awards:



AL MVP

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

NL MVP

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Cy Young

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

NL Cy Young

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

AL Rookie of the Year

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians

Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

NL Rookie of the Year

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

AL Manager of the Year

Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

NL Manager of the Year

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers

Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins

Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves