MLB arbitration roundup: Trea Turner ($21 million), Rafael Devers ($11.2 million) beat deadline with new contracts

Facing a Tuesday deadline to reach terms on a new contract for the 2022 season and avoid arbitration, several MLB teams announced deals with their key young players.

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to the deadline's highest one-year contract when they struck a deal with shortstop Trea Turner for $21 million.

The Boston Red Sox also agreed with third baseman Rafael Devers at $11.2 million. And the Toronto Blue Jays secured the services of two of their top players, reaching a deal with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez for $10.65 million and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for $7.9 million.

The teams and players who were unable to reach an agreement before Tuesday’s deadline will have to submit separate salary figures to an arbitrator, who will choose between the offers.

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner won the National League batting title last season with a .328 average and also led the league with 32 stolen bases.

One-year deals that were reached Tuesday include:

Also these players reached multiyear deals to avoid arbitration:

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, two years, $25 million

Giants outfielder Darin Ruf, two years, $6.25 million

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: Trea Turner, Rafael Devers avoid arbitration with new deals