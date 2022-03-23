MLB arbitration roundup: Trea Turner ($21 million), Rafael Devers ($11.2 million) beat deadline with new contracts
Facing a Tuesday deadline to reach terms on a new contract for the 2022 season and avoid arbitration, several MLB teams announced deals with their key young players.
The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to the deadline's highest one-year contract when they struck a deal with shortstop Trea Turner for $21 million.
The Boston Red Sox also agreed with third baseman Rafael Devers at $11.2 million. And the Toronto Blue Jays secured the services of two of their top players, reaching a deal with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez for $10.65 million and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for $7.9 million.
The teams and players who were unable to reach an agreement before Tuesday’s deadline will have to submit separate salary figures to an arbitrator, who will choose between the offers.
One-year deals that were reached Tuesday include:
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, $17.1 million
Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader, $11 million
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, $10.275 million
Nationals first baseman Josh Bell, $10 million
Oakland A's pitcher Sean Manaea, $9.75 million
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias, $8 million
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, $7.4 million
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, $7.35 million
Minnesota Twins reliever Taylor Rogers, $7.3 million
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber, $6 million
A's pitcher Frankie Montas, $5.025 million
Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi, $3 million
Also these players reached multiyear deals to avoid arbitration:
Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, two years, $25 million
Giants outfielder Darin Ruf, two years, $6.25 million
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: Trea Turner, Rafael Devers avoid arbitration with new deals