MLB's record home run surge includes some crazy career highs

When Joey Votto talks baseball, people listen. At least, they should.

The Reds’ first baseman long ago earned his reputation as one of baseball’s more cerebral players, so when he was sitting at his table at the All-Star Game media day in Miami a couple of months ago, of course he was asked about the sharp spike in home runs in 2017. The speculation of the day — and the season, really — was about the possibility of a juiced baseball, not juiced players.

As you probably know, there have now officially been more home runs hit this season than any previous season in MLB history. Alex Gordon hit the record-breaking home run on Tuesday evening, eclipsing the mark of 5,693 set back in 2000.

And as you definitely know, there are still almost two weeks of games left this season. The record hasn’t just been broken, it is being smashed with a sledgehammer. So, yeah, feels like a good time to revisit Votto’s answer to the “What do you think about all the home runs in MLB this season?” question.

“I think that, as the season moves along and you start seeing some 30s and 40s and 50s from guys that you wouldn’t expect from, that’s when you start having conversations like, ‘What the heck is really going on?’ ” Votto said. “When there’s 15s and 25s, it doesn’t really hit home. But once we’re deep in the season and so-and-so has 45 home runs or so-and-so just hit their 30th, you’ll scratch your head and say, ‘Alright, we’ll take it.’ ”

So when the same guys are hitting more homers, something’s probably up. Makes sense.

I was going to wait until the end of the season to do this, but with Tuesday’s fall of the previous home-run record, this is as good of a time as any. In the spirit of Votto’s answer, let’s look at all the guys with 20-plus home runs — 110 of those players as of Wednesday morning — who have increased their career bests by at least 11 homers this year. Rookies such as Aaron Judge/Cody Bellinger and guys such as Kyle Schwarber/Domingo Santana who have significantly more plate appearances than any other year of their careers don’t count (because of course they hit more this year).

+18. Justin Smoak, 38. Previous high: 20

+16. Yonder Alonso, 26. Previous high: 9

+16. Jose Ramirez, 27. Previous high: 11

+15. Francisco Lindor, 30. Previous high: 15

+14. Giancarlo Stanton, 55. Previous high: 37

+14. Travis Shaw, 29. Previous high: 16

+14. Mike Moustakas, 36. Previous high: 22



As for Votto, he’s hit 35 home runs in 2017. His career best is 37, and he hit exactly 29 each of the previous two seasons.

+13. Logan Morrison, 36. Previous high: 23

+13. Eddie Rosario, 26. Previous high: 13

+12. Steven Souza, 29. Previous high: 17

+12. Michael Conforto, 27. Previous high: 12

+12. Scooter Gennett, 26. Previous high: 14

+12. Elvis Andrus, 20. Previous high: 8

+11. Marcel Ozuna, 34. Previous high: 23

Baseballs with extra spring aren’t the only potential factors here, of course.

Some of these players were natural candidates for increased power numbers as they figure out the big leagues (Ramirez, Ozuna and Conforto, to name a few). We’ve all been waiting for Stanton to produce a monster year, so that’s not surprising considering he’s finally stayed healthy and away from freakish injuries (and wayward fastballs).

The change of scenery has done wonders for Travis Shaw. Smoak and Morrison have always had power, though it was fair to wonder whether they’d ever finally have that true breakthrough season. The two most surprising names on this list (and in the 20-homer club) are Gennett and Andrus. They’d combined for 70 home runs in 6,840 career plate appearances heading into this year. In 2017, they have 46 in 1,094.





This is off topic, but humor me for a moment. The most impressive thing about Votto's season is probably the ways he hasn’t put the baseball in play, though. He’s walked an NL-best 127 times this season (25 times more than second place) while striking out only 75 times. Think about that. He’s walked 52 times more than he’s struck out, a 1.69 BB/K ratio.

How impressive is that? This year, only three players with at least 450 plate appearances have more walks than strikeouts: Votto (52 more), Mike Trout (four more) and Justin Turner (three more). Yep.





























