Anthony Rizzo teaching 'life lessons early' by trading baseball for nachos with young fan

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·2 min read
Anthony Rizzo is out here teaching life lessons in between at-bats. 

The Chicago Cubs first baseman was mic'd up for Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was caught in the dugout working out a trade with a young baseball fan: nachos for Rizzo, a ball for the youngster. 

"Nachos first, then you get the ball," Rizzo, all smiles, yells above the dugout with teammates milling about. "It's a business. This is a business. I'll teach you life lessons early."

Rizzo explained the moment after the 2-1 loss. Via NBC Sports Chicago (h/t CBS Sports):

Rizzo said postgame the fan wanted the ball first, to which he told him "that's not how business goes."

"I was negotiating with him and tried teaching him a lesson but caved and gave him the ball first," he added.

Rizzo did eventually get nachos, but couldn't accept them due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. A fan in that section said on Twitter the interaction between the young fan and Rizzo continued throughout the game. 

Rizzo has been a part of a few unique and memorable moments this season. While mic'd up weeks into the season he was heard yelling "FREDERICK" at Freddie Freeman caught in a rundown. 

Later that month, he struck out Freeman to plenty of laughs from everyone. 

Freeman was 4-for-4 against the Cubs actually pitchers before Rizzo had to take the mount in the bottom of the seventh. 

Keep on keeping on, Anthony.

