MLB announces seven replacements to the All-Star rosters

Every year the All-Star teams are announced and every year there are multiple replacements a few days later. Injuries happen, you know. Or . . . do they?

Anyway, Major League Baseball just sent a release with seven substitutions to the rosters for the Midsummer Classic:

Chris Archer SP Rays

Robinson Cano 2B Mariners

Chris Devenski RP Astros

Brandon Kintzler RP Twins

Roberto Osuna RP Blue Jays

Justin Upton OF Tigers

Alex Wood SP Dodgers

This marks the first All-Star appearances for Devenski, Kintzler, Osuna and Wood. The others are All-Star veterans.

