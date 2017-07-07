MLB announces seven replacements to the All-Star rosters

Every year the All-Star teams are announced and every year there are multiple replacements a few days later. Injuries happen, you know. Or . . . do they?
Anyway, Major League Baseball just sent a release with seven substitutions to the rosters for the Midsummer Classic:
Chris Archer SP Rays
Robinson Cano 2B Mariners
Chris Devenski RP Astros
Brandon Kintzler RP Twins
Roberto Osuna RP Blue Jays
Justin Upton OF Tigers
Alex Wood SP Dodgers
This marks the first All-Star appearances for Devenski, Kintzler, Osuna and Wood. The others are All-Star veterans.
