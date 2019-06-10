MLB announces locations of 2020 and 2026 All Star Games originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

MLB's Midsummer Classic takes place in Cleveland this July as the Indians host the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. With the location set in stone, it's time to turn our attention to future locations.

Cleveland will host this year's All-Star Game on July 9, while Los Angeles will get the game in 2020, Atlanta will host the game in 2021 and Philadelphia will host the game in 2026 according to Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The cities for the All-Star Game from 2022 to 2025 are still to be determined.

Cleveland last hosted the event back in 1997 and it will be the second All-Star Game that will be held at Progressive Field.

It will be the first time since 1980 that Dodger Stadium has hosted the game after it had received many upgrades to make it up the standard to host such a game.

Atlanta had last held the game in 2000 at Turner Field. They put in a bid to host the 2020 game but lost to Los Angeles.

The 2026 game will be the first time the MLB All-Star Game will be played at Citizens Bank Park. The city last held the game in 1996 at the now demolished Veterans Stadium.

Future MLB All-Star Game Locations:

2019: Progressive Field (2), Cleveland, Ohio. (Indians, 6)

2020: Dodger Stadium (3), Los Angeles, Calif. (Dodgers 3)

2021: SunTrust Park (1), Cumberland, Ga. (Braves 3)

2022: TBD

2023: TBD

2024: TBD

2025: TBD

2026: Citizens Bank Park (1), Philadelphia, Penn. (Phillies 4)















