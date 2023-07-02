MLB announces All-Star pitchers, reserves, with entire Braves infield making NL team, two-way Shohei Ohtani

MLB announced its All-Star reserves on Sunday, three days after starters were announced.

First up was the NL, which saw Atlanta Braves infielders Ozzie Albies (2B), Matt Olson (1B) and Austin Riley (3B) join the team. With Orlando Arcia (SS) and Sean Murphy (C) in the starting lineup, the entire Braves infield is represented at the All-Star Game. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña is also a starter.

Braves pitchers Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider also joined an NL staff that features now 10-time Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Clayton Kershaw. The Braves lead MLB with eight total All-Stars.

Infielders Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson (left to right) are among eight Braves to make the NL All-Star roster. (Brett Davis/Reuters)

NL All-Star pitchers

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves

Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs

Mitch Keller, Pitsburgh Pirates

Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs

Alexis Díaz, Cincinnati Reds

Josh Hader, San Diego Padres

Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants

NL All-Star lineup

Starters

C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B: Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Reserves

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Elias Díaz, Colorado Rockies

Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres

Shohei Ohtani is once again an All-Star as a pitcher and a hitter. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

In the AL, the Toronto Blue Jays saw three infielders of their own in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B), Bo Bichette (SS) and Whit Merrifield (2B) make the team that includes four Texas Rangers infielders in the starting lineup. The Rangers also saw outfielder Adolis Garcia make the team on Sunday in addition to pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

AL MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani is on the team for a third straight season as both the starting designated hitter and a pitcher. The Rangers lead the AL with six total All-Stars. The Tampa Bay Rays, which boast the AL's best record, placed three players on the team.

AL All-Star pitchers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers

Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles

Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles

AL All-Star lineup

Starters

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers

SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Reserves

Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Brent Rooker, Oakland A's

Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Adolis García, Texas Rangers