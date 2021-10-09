MLB announcer apologizes after making racist '40-acre-field' remark about White Sox player

A Major League Baseball announcer apologized for making a racist comment about one of the players on air during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros.

Hey @MLB @MLBTV can we maybe talk about this "Get a 40 acre field full of 'em" comment by the announcer? pic.twitter.com/BWDmkbCFI8 — Dan Ewen Ⓥ (@VaguelyFunnyDan) October 8, 2021

Jim Kaat, a baseball announcer and former pitcher for teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and St. Louis Cardinals — made a comment during a conversation with former Baltimore Orioles baseball manager Buck Showalter — about a "40-acre field" in reference to Cuban White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada.

"I don't know how much you've seen of Moncada," Kaat stated on air to Showalter. "But, this guy should be a star — an All-Star."

"That's what they look like," Showalter can be heard saying in response to Kaat, adding that when he first saw Moncada play he coveted him. "I looked around the dugout and said, 'Can we have one of those?' That's what they look like."

"Get a 40-acre field full of them," Kaat said in response to Showalter.

The comment made by Kaat comes from a reference to slavery. The statement, "40 acres and a mule" was a promise that was made to freed slaves during the Civil War, according to PBS.

Kaat later apologized for his remarks.

"Earlier in the game, when Yoan Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark and I'm sorry for that."

