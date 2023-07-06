MLB All-Star Week 2023: How to watch the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's almost time for a jam-packed week of baseball. Here's how to watch MLB All-Star Weekend in 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Summer is in full swing, and that means it’s time for MLB All-Star Week. Kicking off with the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic tomorrow night, the baseball-packed week will feature fan favorite events like the Home Run Derby, All-Star Futures Game and, of course, concludes with the official 2023 MLB All-Star Game. This year, the MLB Draft will also occur concurrently with All-Star Week. So MLB fans, be ready, the All-Star Game roster is out, the Home Run Derby field has been set and there’s a lot of baseball to watch this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in for MLB All-Star Week, including how to watch the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, Celebrity Softball Game and more.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game and more All-Star Week events 2023

Dates: July 7–11

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV channels: ESPN, Fox, MLB Network

Streaming: Peacock, Hulu, Fubo

What channel is MLB All-Star Week on?

MLB's All-Star Week will play out across ESPN, Fox, Peacock and MLB Network this year.

How to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

All-Star Week's main event, the All-Star Game, will air at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, on Fox.

(Photo: Julio Cortez/Ap Photo) Watch MLB All-Star Week on Fox, ESPN and MLB Network Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN and Fox (make sure to check your zip code for eligibility) along with the MLB Network and tons of other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. At a total of $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but will allow you to watch (almost) every part of All-Star Week, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a seven-day free trial period, so you could potentially watch all of MLB All-Star Week risk-free. $0 at Fubo

(Photo: Laurence Kesterson/AP Photo) Watch MLB All-Star Week on Fox and ESPN Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN and Fox (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility) along with 83 other live and on-demand channels. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free setup process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

How to watch the 2023 Home Run Derby

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10 on ESPN.

How to watch the All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Both the Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game will stream exclusively on Peacock. The Futures game begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, July 7. The Celebrities will come out to play softball shortly after the Futures Game ends.

(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Watch the Futures Game and All-Star Softball Game on Peacock Peacock A $5 monthly Peacock subscription is all you'll need to watch the MLB All-Star Week's Futures Game and All-Star Softball Game. Plus, with a Peacock subscription you can tune into MLB Sunday Leadoff every weekend. On top of access to the Peacock-exclusive MLB events, the streaming platform is the easiest way to stream most live sports and events airing on NBC. You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office and even recent theatrical releases like The Super Mario Movie (coming soon) and M3GAN. For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription, which includes live access to your local NBC afilliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5 at Peacock

How to watch the 2023 MLB Draft

The MLB Draft runs from July 9–11. All three nights of the 2023 MLB Draft will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

MLB All-Star Week full schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, July 7

HBCU Swingman Classic: 10:30 p.m. (MLB Network)

Saturday, July 8

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game: 7 p.m. (Peacock)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: following Futures Game (Peacock)

Sunday, July 9

2023 MLB Draft Opening Night: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, July 10

2023 MLB Draft Night Two: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

T-Mobile Home Run Derby: 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 11

MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show: 2 p.m. (MLB Network)

2023 MLB Draft Night Three: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

MLB All-Star Game: 8 p.m. (FOX)

Every way to watch MLB All-Star Week in 2023:

