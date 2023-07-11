MLB All-Star Week 2023: How to watch tonight's All-Star Game and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's almost time for a jam-packed week of baseball. Here's how to watch MLB All-Star Weekend in 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It's the final night of MLB All-Star Week. Tonight, the MLB Draft finishes with night three, and the baseball-packed week concludes with the official 2023 MLB All-Star Game. So MLB fans, be ready, the All-Star Game roster is out, Blue jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won the Home Run Derby, the American League and the National League are warming up and the final event is almost here: It's time to tune into the MLB All-Star Game. Here’s everything you need to know watching the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game and more All-Star Week events 2023

Dates: July 11

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV channels: ESPN, Fox, MLB Network

Streaming: Peacock, Hulu, Fubo

What channel is MLB All-Star Week on?

MLB's All-Star Week will play out across ESPN, Fox, Peacock and MLB Network this year.

How to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

All-Star Week's main event, the All-Star Game, will air at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, on Fox.

(Photo: Julio Cortez/Ap Photo) Watch MLB All-Star Week on Fox, ESPN and MLB Network Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN and Fox (make sure to check your zip code for eligibility) along with the MLB Network and tons of other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. At a total of $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but will allow you to watch (almost) every part of All-Star Week, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a seven-day free trial period, so you could potentially watch all of MLB All-Star Week risk-free. $0 at Fubo

(Photo: Laurence Kesterson/AP Photo) Watch MLB All-Star Week on Fox and ESPN Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN and Fox (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility) along with 83 other live and on-demand channels. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free setup process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

How to watch the 2023 MLB Draft

The MLB Draft runs from July 9–11. All three nights of the 2023 MLB Draft will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

MLB All-Star Week full schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, July 11

MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show: 2 p.m. (MLB Network)

2023 MLB Draft Night Three: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

MLB All-Star Game: 8 p.m. (FOX)

