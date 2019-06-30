Here are the full rosters for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game
The 2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters are out, and they feature plenty of new blood for the Midsummer Classic at Cleveland’s Progressive Field on July 9.
Among the top pitchers for the National League All-Stars are owners of six of the last eight Cy Young Awards in Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw and Jacob deGrom, as well as some first-timers like Hyun-jin Ryu and Mike Soroka.
The NL reserves include Anthony Rendon finally getting his first All-Star selection, as well as rookie slugger Pete Alonso and three members of the Colorado Rockies.
Last year’s MVP in Mookie Betts leads the American League reserves alongside some other delightful sluggers like Joey Gallo and Daniel Vogelbach. Justin Verlander, making his eighth All-Star appearance, headlines a pitching staff heavy on new blood like Lucas Giolito, Mike Minor and Jake Odorizzi.
Ryu has already been confirmed by his manager Dave Roberts, who is also managing the NL squad, as the starter for the game. Who starts the game for the AL could come down to Verlander and Minor, among others.
Here are the full rosters:
National League All-Star starters
C – Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
1B – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
2B – Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
SS – Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
3B – Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
OF – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
OF – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF – Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
National League All-Star reserves
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates
Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals
Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals
Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee Brewers
Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee Brewers
J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
David Dahl, Colorado Rockies
Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
National League All-Star pitchers
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
Hyun-jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers
Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves
Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks
Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds
Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins
Will Smith, San Francisco Giants
Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
Kirby Yates, San Diego Padres
American League All-Star starters
C – Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
1B – Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
2B - DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
SS – Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
3B – Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF – George Springer, Houston Astros
OF – Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
DH – Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers
American League All-Star reserves
Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics
Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles Angels
James McCann, Chicago White Sox
Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle Mariners
Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals
Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox
Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox
Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay Rays
Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers
American League All-Star pitchers
Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox
Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
Mike Minor, Texas Rangers
Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota Twins
Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays
John Means, Baltimore Orioles
Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays
Shane Greene, Detroit Tigers
Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees
Brad Hand, Cleveland Indians
Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
