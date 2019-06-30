Here are the full rosters for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters are out, and they feature plenty of new blood for the Midsummer Classic at Cleveland’s Progressive Field on July 9.

Among the top pitchers for the National League All-Stars are owners of six of the last eight Cy Young Awards in Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw and Jacob deGrom, as well as some first-timers like Hyun-jin Ryu and Mike Soroka.

The NL reserves include Anthony Rendon finally getting his first All-Star selection, as well as rookie slugger Pete Alonso and three members of the Colorado Rockies.

Last year’s MVP in Mookie Betts leads the American League reserves alongside some other delightful sluggers like Joey Gallo and Daniel Vogelbach. Justin Verlander, making his eighth All-Star appearance, headlines a pitching staff heavy on new blood like Lucas Giolito, Mike Minor and Jake Odorizzi.

The All-Stars are coming to Cleveland's Progressive Field on July 7.. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryu has already been confirmed by his manager Dave Roberts, who is also managing the NL squad, as the starter for the game. Who starts the game for the AL could come down to Verlander and Minor, among others.

Here are the full rosters:

National League All-Star starters

C – Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1B – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B – Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

SS – Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs

3B – Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

OF – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

OF – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF – Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

National League All-Star reserves

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates

Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals

Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee Brewers

Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee Brewers

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

David Dahl, Colorado Rockies

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

National League All-Star pitchers

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

Hyun-jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves

Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Will Smith, San Francisco Giants

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Kirby Yates, San Diego Padres

American League All-Star starters

C – Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

1B – Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

2B - DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

SS – Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

3B – Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF – George Springer, Houston Astros

OF – Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

DH – Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

American League All-Star reserves

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics

Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles Angels

James McCann, Chicago White Sox

Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle Mariners

Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals

Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay Rays

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers

American League All-Star pitchers

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

Mike Minor, Texas Rangers

Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota Twins

Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays

John Means, Baltimore Orioles

Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays

Shane Greene, Detroit Tigers

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Brad Hand, Cleveland Indians

Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

