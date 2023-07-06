We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Here's how to tune into baseball on Peacock this Sunday. (Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Baseball may still be the American Pastime, but in the year of 2023, watching the USA's legendary sport is basically a brand-new ballgame. With baseball game coverage split across cable, streaming and regional sports networks (with local restrictions and blackouts added into the mix), tuning into our national pastime can be totally hit or miss unless you purchase a pricey sports cable package (and even then you might get hit with blackouts!). Enter: MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock — an easy and reliable way to get your fill of baseball every week that you probably already subscribe to.

Nearly every Sunday of the 2023 MLB season, Peacock subscribers can stream a baseball game without having to worry about sports channels or regional restrictions. This week on Sunday morning's MLB Sunday Leadoff, the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals. Here's what you need to know about watching MLB Sunday Leadoff this week.

How to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock

Peacock's exclusive MLB Sunday Leadoff will feature 19 weekend games this season. This Sunday, it's the Texas Rangers vs. the Washington Nationals.

MLB 2023: How to watch the Rangers vs. Nationals game

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals laughs with Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers prior to the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Date: July 9, 2023

Time: 12:05 p.m.

Game: Rangers vs. Nationals

Streaming: Peacock

Looking for more ways to watch baseball this season without cable or a sports package? We've got you covered with a guide on all the ways to stream MLB in 2023.