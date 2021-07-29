MLB 2021 trade deadline updates: Detroit Tigers quiet as activity picks up

Welcome to your one-stop shop for 2021 MLB trade deadline updates.

There have already been All-Star deals as sellers retool for their rebuilds and buyers prepare for a stretch run. With Saturday's deadline approaching, the Detroit Tigers have been relatively inactive — as of Wednesday afternoon.

A team predicted in the offseason to be sure sellers by the deadline, the Tigers have stood pact on the heels of a strong May and June. July has been a bit inconsistent, but the team has 8-4 record since the All-Star Break.

Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Al Avila has each indicated that the team will have high asking prices for any valuable veterans, such as Jonathan Schoop. Avila has gone as far as to take his team out of the "rebuilding" category.

Whichever direction the Tigers decide to head in, stay updated here:

Live updates for 2021 MLB trade deadline

