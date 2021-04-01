MLB 2021 opening day schedule: Probable pitchers, start times for every game Thursday

The Telegraph

A fortnight ago, the sporting world stopped to hear the short, simple words it has long been waiting for: It’s on. But for Tyson Fury the announcement of his £200million heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua meant something different. It was time to get to work. Pictures emerged on Tuesday night of the Gypsy King looking lean, strong and fight-ready - just weeks after his claim he was "drinking 12 pints a day". It points to a fighter stepping up through the gears and demonstrates the impact of his early training regime. There are still three months until the fight, and there is yet to be white smoke on a venue, but time waits for no man and Fury has clearly not been sitting idle. Ben Davison, Fury’s former trainer who brought him back from the wilderness in 2018 and helped him lose 10st in his comeback to be two-time heavyweight champion, talks us through life in a Tyson Fury training camp. How Fury finds his fighting weight Fury’s volatile weight has long been a point of fascination to outsiders. But, says Davison, it is not an issue in the rigours of the camp. "There’s no need to monitor Tyson’s weight," he explains to Telegraph Sport. "He likes to jump on the scales himself in the morning. I’m sure he’ll have his nutritionist George Lockhart in, who cooks all his meals and keeps him on point with his diet. He’ll be taking care of all that." Davison says Fury's regimen will include two sessions a day and encompass sparring, bag work, technical moves, footwork, strength and conditioning and running. "He has his regular strength and conditioning, sparring - everything just gets tightened up," he says. "Screws get tightened for preparation. He’s training all the time, twice a day, but in camp every detail is looked over. But Fury’s weight for fight week, and on fight night will be determined by the game plan."