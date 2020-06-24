MLB 2020 season: Winners, losers from baseball's 60-game campaign

Baseball finally is back.

After a bunch of haggling, posturing and nauseating negotiations, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred instituted a 60-game season that the players union agreed to Tuesday.

The truncated season is set to begin July 24 and will see a few new rules put in along with an expanded playoff field.

As with everything in life, there were winners and losers from MLB's restart plan. (We were all losers for having to listen to negotiation updates for the past two months).

With players reporting to their teams by July 1, let's see who benefitted from the restart plan and who might not be having much fun later in the summer.

