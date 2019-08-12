MLB 2020 schedule: All 30 MLB teams set to play on opening day again

Passionate baseball fans might want to call in sick next March 26. The 2020 Major League Baseball season will kick off that day, and every single team is scheduled to play.

MLB attempted something similar this season, as all 30 teams were scheduled to play March 28. Two of those games, however, were cancelled due to weather. It also wasn’t officially opening day for every team, as the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners played a series in Japan.

If no games are cancelled in 2020, it would mark the first time since 1968 every team would play its first game of the season on the same day.

The start of the 2020 MLB season promises some exciting matchups, particularly in the National League, where the Chicago Cubs will open the season against the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee. The Los Angeles Dodgers will open the season at home against their long-time rivals, the San Francisco Giants.

Over in the American League, the Houston Astros taking on the Los Angeles Angels might be the best series to open the year, especially if Shohei Ohtani makes his return to the mound.

The 2020 MLB season will conclude Sept. 27. All 30 teams are scheduled to play that day, and 12 of the 15 games will feature divisional matchups.

