MLB 2018 Trade Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton Taking NL MVP Award to the Midwest?

It didn’t matter, in the end, that Giancarlo Stanton’s Miami Marlins finished six games below .500 in the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

Or, at least, it didn’t matter for Stanton on Thursday night, as he picked up the National League M.V.P. award for a summer spent slugging his way into the MLB record books.

Sport exists at the same time in different temporal realities, of course, just as individual feats and aims can diverge from the successes and hopes of the collective. So yes, the Marlins finished the season with 85 losses—good, just about, for second in the National League East, where only the Nationals ended with a winning record.

Trending: Verified Twitter User? Now Your Blue Check Could Be Yanked for Offline Behavior

Stanton scorched 59 home runs, coming within one solid connection on the final day of the season of a mark that should not still be reachable by a mortal. In one collective sense, those homers were futile. The Marlins didn’t make the playoffs. But they would have been even further away without Stanton, whose W.A.R. (Wins Above Replacement) of 7.56 was good for fourth in MLB.

In fifth for W.A.R. was Joey Votto, the Cincinnati Reds first baseman who finished as NL M.V.P. runner-up behind Stanton.

“Votto is one of the three National League MVP finalists, and that seemed to catch some by surprise,” David Schoenfield wrote for ESPN before the award was decided. “One national TV host was foaming like a rabid dog about Votto finishing that high in the voting, and not just because the Reds finished 68-94. You can debate whether the Reds’ bad record hinders Votto’s consideration for MVP, but you can’t debate his value on the field.”

Don't miss: Muslim Hackers Knock ISIS Websites Offline And Vow to Silence Online Caliphate