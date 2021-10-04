MLB's playoff field is complete. Here's how to watch the 2021 postseason

In this article:

MLB’s playoff bracket is set. The 10-team battle to win the Fall Classic begins Tuesday with the AL wild-card game, and could last until Nov. 3 if the World Series goes to seven games.

Here are the initial matchups:

🤩 The MLB postseason field is set 🤩



Which teams will meet in the World Series? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/klbdEcOMds — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 3, 2021

Here’s the full 2021 MLB postseason schedule, and how to watch:

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

AL wild-card game: Yankees at Red Sox at 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 6

NL wild-card game: Cardinals at Dodgers at 8 p.m. (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Rays (FS1 or MLB Network)

ALDS Game 1: White Sox at Astros (FS1 or MLB Network)

Friday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Rays (FS1 or MLB Network)

ALDS Game 2: White Sox at Astros (FS1 or MLB Network)

NLDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Giants (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: Braves at Brewers (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Giants (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Braves at Brewers (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Rays at wild-card winner (FS1 or MLB Network)

ALDS Game 3: Astros at White Sox (FS1 or MLB Network)

Monday, Oct. 11

ALDS Game 4*: Rays at wild-card winner (FS1 or MLB Network)

ALDS Game 4*: Astros at White Sox (FS1 or MLB Network)

NLDS Game 3: Giants at wild-card winner (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Brewers at Braves (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: Giants at wild-card winner (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Brewers at Braves (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Wild-card winner at Rays (FS1)

Story continues

ALDS Game 5*: White Sox at Astros (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Wild-card winner at Giants (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Braves at Brewers (TBS)

Key dates beyond the Division Series:

Friday, Oct. 15: ALCS begins (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 16: NLCS begins (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 1 (FOX)

Wednesday, Nov. 3: World Series Game 7, if necessary. (FOX)

This post will be updated as more details are released.