MLB's playoff field is complete. Here's how to watch the 2021 postseason
MLB’s playoff bracket is set. The 10-team battle to win the Fall Classic begins Tuesday with the AL wild-card game, and could last until Nov. 3 if the World Series goes to seven games.
Here are the initial matchups:
Tampa Bay Rays vs. AL wild-card winner (Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees)
Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox
San Francisco Giants vs. NL wild-card winner (Los Angeles Dodgers or St. Louis Cardinals)
🤩 The MLB postseason field is set 🤩
Which teams will meet in the World Series? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/klbdEcOMds
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 3, 2021
Here’s the full 2021 MLB postseason schedule, and how to watch:
All times Eastern.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
AL wild-card game: Yankees at Red Sox at 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Oct. 6
NL wild-card game: Cardinals at Dodgers at 8 p.m. (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Rays (FS1 or MLB Network)
ALDS Game 1: White Sox at Astros (FS1 or MLB Network)
Friday, Oct. 8
ALDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Rays (FS1 or MLB Network)
ALDS Game 2: White Sox at Astros (FS1 or MLB Network)
NLDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Giants (TBS)
NLDS Game 1: Braves at Brewers (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9
NLDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Giants (TBS)
NLDS Game 2: Braves at Brewers (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 10
ALDS Game 3: Rays at wild-card winner (FS1 or MLB Network)
ALDS Game 3: Astros at White Sox (FS1 or MLB Network)
Monday, Oct. 11
ALDS Game 4*: Rays at wild-card winner (FS1 or MLB Network)
ALDS Game 4*: Astros at White Sox (FS1 or MLB Network)
NLDS Game 3: Giants at wild-card winner (TBS)
NLDS Game 3: Brewers at Braves (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 12
NLDS Game 4*: Giants at wild-card winner (TBS)
NLDS Game 4*: Brewers at Braves (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 13
ALDS Game 5*: Wild-card winner at Rays (FS1)
ALDS Game 5*: White Sox at Astros (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 14
NLDS Game 5*: Wild-card winner at Giants (TBS)
NLDS Game 5*: Braves at Brewers (TBS)
Key dates beyond the Division Series:
Friday, Oct. 15: ALCS begins (FOX)
Saturday, Oct. 16: NLCS begins (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 1 (FOX)
Wednesday, Nov. 3: World Series Game 7, if necessary. (FOX)
This post will be updated as more details are released.