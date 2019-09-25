MK Dons vs Liverpool: Predicted line-ups for Carabao Cup tie as Jurgen Klopp prepares to rotate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants his team to improve: Getty

Tonight’s Carabao Cup match will see Liverpool travel to Milton Keynes to face MK Dons.

Liverpool were knocked out of the cup by Chelsea at the first hurdle last season, leaving them with something to prove in this competition this season.

With six premier league wins it is looking likely that Jurgen Klopp will choose to play a weakened side, meaning a number of players could be making their senior Liverpool debuts.

MK Dons are known to surprise in the Carabao Cup, such as with a 4-0 victory over Manchester City in 2014, but after two 1-0 home defeats it is looking unlikely that they will claim victory over the side in red.

Dons boss Paul Tisdale has encouraged his side to ‘just enjoy’ the match and has said that his side do not have the ‘pressure of needing to win’.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool

Kelleher, Hoever, Gomez, Lovren, Milner, Lallana, Keita, Chamberlain, Jones, Brewster, Elliott.

MK Dons

Nicholls, Poole, Martin, Walsh, Lewington, Williams, Kasamu, Houghton, Gilbey, McGrandles, Nombe

When is it?

MK Dons vs Liverpool kicks off at 19:45 (BST) on Wednesday 25th September

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Football will be broadcasting the match

The match can be live streamed on laptops, smartphones and tablets through the Sky Go app.

You can also watch the match through NOW TV.



Team news

Lijnders revealed on Wednesday that Naby Keita, who had been sidelined due to sustaining a hip strain in the build- up to last month’s Uefa Super Cup victory over Chelsea in Istanbul, could feature in the line-up against MK Dons.

It was also confirmed by Lijnders that Caoimhin Kelleher and Rhian Brewster could make their senior Liverpool debuts against MK Dons.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Alisson Becker will not travel to Milton Keynes. Mane is expected to be back in training on Thursday.

Odds

Liverpool are the favourites for tonight’s match, after recording a 15th consecutive league win when they beat Chelsea on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s men are favourites at 2/11 (1.18).

Fans of MK Dons will be hoping to see a similar result tonight as they did five years ago, when the side triumphed over Manchester United with a 4-0 victory. A shock victory is not expected however with odds of 14/1 (15.00).

For a draw you can get odds of 13/2 (7.50).

Prediction

Although the teams have never met, MK Dons have surprised in previous Carabao Cup ties – such as with their 4-0 victory over Manchester City in 2014. But with Liverpool’s winning streak up to 15 matches and MK Dons coming off the back of two 1-0 home defeats, a shock win is looking unlikely for the Milton Keynes-based side.

Despite Klopp being expected to play a weakened side, Liverpool will triumph in tonight’s meeting. The match may not be as easy as expected though, with MK Dons using the match as an opportunity to prove themselves. Nonetheless, we’re going for a victory for Liverpool.