Youth and experience combine to give Liverpool comfortable win at MK Dons

Liverpool are back on their “perch”, according to the club’s chief executive, and on the evidence of this largely commanding victory over MK Dons they have every reason to believe their youngsters can help them stay there for the long-term future.

Jurgen Klopp shares his club’s confidence, it seems, making the full 11 changes here and then watching contently as his talented collection of kids, helped by the tireless James Milner, provided an encouraging glimpse of what the future might hold.

Peter Moore’s “perch” comments earlier in the day, in reference to the phrase famously used by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, could easily have been thrown back in the club’s face had there been any hint of a slip-up in Milton Keynes.

Moore, you suspect, had no reason to worry. Indeed there are few reasons for anyone to worry about Liverpool at the moment, top of the table and looking frighteningly strong all over the pitch. There were a handful of hairy moments in the second half, after the brilliant Milner and young Ki-Jana Hoever had given Liverpool a two-goal lead, but all in all Klopp could hardly have asked for more from a tie that passed almost entirely without hitches.

It was a night for fresh faces for Liverpool, whose front three had an average age of just 18, but also the sort of occasion which underlines the depth and quality of Klopp’s squad. In midfield, for example, Liverpool started with the trio of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana and the returning Naby Keita. Between them, those three had cost the club more than £100m in transfer fees.

James Milner put Liverpool 1-0 up before half-time with a little help from MK Dons goalkeeper Stuart Moore Credit: Getty Images

Of the usual suspects, the eye was initially drawn to Lallana, operating as the most deep-lying midfielder in place of the rested Fabinho. It is an exciting prospect for Liverpool, and indeed for England, and the same can be said for Harvey Elliott, the 16-year-old winger who joined from Fulham in the summer. Elliott had become the Premier League’s youngest ever player last season and it was easy to see why he was in such demand this summer.

Of the same diminutive, squat stature as so many of the game’s trickiest forwards, the teenager stood out for the quality of his touch in the early minutes, gliding past defenders and passing with precision, his hair worn high and his socks pulled over his knees. His biggest error of an encouraging first half was perhaps his only error: a glaring close-range miss, from Milner’s cross, that cannoned off the bar. File it under youthful overexcitement, perhaps.

Also keen to impress in attack was Rhian Brewster, making a long-awaited debut, and 18-year-old Curtis Jones, who twice tested Dons goalkeeper Stuart Moore before Milner’s opener. Paul Tisdale’s side, on their first ever meeting with Liverpool, could hardly have argued that they did not deserve to be trailing. They still rued a first-half miss of their own, though, with Conor McGrandles shanking over the bar after Dejan Lovren had been exposed at the centre of Liverpool’s defence.

If that was gruelling for Tisdale, it was nothing compared to the nature of Milner’s goal. The long-range effort appeared harmless enough, fizzing straight at Moore, but the Dons goalkeeper somehow spilled it up and then over his shoulder and into the net. So unusual was the goal that the travelling Liverpool supporters, camped down the other end of the ground, took what felt like an age to acknowledge what had even happened.

Dons always new this would be a challenging game. Tisdale’s side are 15th in League One, and had lost two successive home games before this. This was the first time their impressive ground had been at full capacity since Tisdale’s appointment last summer, but the atmosphere did nothing to deter the European champions, and the charitable nature of the goal was nothing short of painful for the home crowd.

Milner had more than earned his goal with a first-half performance of typical industry down the left flank. Maybe he too had been invigorated by the youthful runners around him. It was quickly noted by the statisticians that Elliott had been born four months after Milner had made his senior debut in 2003. Elliott could have added a second, lashing into the side netting from inside the box, as Liverpool continued to dominate both possession and territory. But with such a slender lead came vulnerability, and Dons almost stole an equaliser when Jordan Bowery’s diving effort trickled off the outside of Liverpool’s post.

There were other chances for the home side, the best of which fell to Bowery again, but debutant goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stood firm between the posts for the visitors. Elliott nearly added a deserved third at the death, striking the bar for the second time after a thrilling dart inside from the left wing.

9:46PM

Goal! Wolves 1 Reading 1

It's going to penalties...

9:46PM

Goal! Burton 2 Bournemouth 0

They are playing 28 additional minutes on top of the 90 due to the time lost for the floodlights going out...

9:38PM

Goal! Oxford 4 West Ham 0

And another!

9:37PM

FULL TIME - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 2

Deserved victory for Liverpool. MK Dons had some good chances, were competitive but ultimately didn't take them. It was a shame for their keeper to make such a howler to put Liverpool 1-0 up just before half time. But there you go. James Milner described it as a solid performance and the Stadium MK as "a difficult place to come". First time I've heard that before. Harvey Elliott impressed a lot, should have had definitely one and could have had possibly two goals.

9:36PM

Goal! Man United 1 Rochdale 1

DO NOT ADJUST YOUR TV SETS LAPTOPS OR MOBILE PHONES. ROCHDALE HAVE EQUALISED! 16-year-old Luke Matheson has scored!

9:35PM

Goal! Chelsea 7 Grimsby 1

It's now one million percent all over. Callum Hudson-Odoi gets Chelsea's seventh!

9:34PM

Goal! Chelsea 6 Grimsby 1

I think it was all over a Stamford Bridge a while ago but it's now more all over. Batshuayi gets his second.

9:34PM

Goal! Oxford 3 West Ham 0

That's that, then. Oxford are through. Tarique Fosu seals the deal.

9:33PM

90 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 2

Oh, Harvey Elliott, nearly a brilliant debut goal! He cuts in from the left, has the ball on his right foot, curls a brilliant shot goalwards from on the edge of the box but it's off the bar! That would have been some debut goal but it's not the ball. Twice he's hit the woodwork now. The first was a shocker and he should have scored, but that would've been a beauty. He's done well tonight.

9:30PM

87 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 2

It's the "match definitely petering out period" for this tie now. Good for a few Liverpool youngsters to make their debut, certainly. Elliott in particular looked keen and should have scored.

9:29PM

Goal! Manchester United 1 Rochdale 0

Well, well, well. Mason Greenwood with his second goal of the season!

9:29PM

Latest scores from around the country

Brighton 1 Aston Villa 3

Burton 1 Bournemouth 0 (possibly abandoned, possibly not...)

Chelsea 5 Grimsby 1

MK Dons 0 Liverpool 2

Oxford Utd 2 West Ham 0

Sheff Utd 0 Sunderland 1

Wolves 1 Reading 0

Manchester United 0 Rochdale 0 (8pm KO)

9:27PM

It's still 0-0 at Old Trafford

And it's looking a bit dodgy for Manchester United...could this go to penalties?!

9:27PM

Goal! Chelsea 5 Grimsby 1

Reece James with the fifth.

9:26PM

79 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 2

Meanwhile, Liverpool are now strolling to a comfortable victory. Comfortable in scoreline, but not so much in actuality. They have been the better side, yes, but MK Dons have caused them some problems in the first 20 and last 20 minutes. Milton Keynes have been wasteful, though.

This time Brittain breaks through into the box from the right and strikes one across the goal! Not far away...

9:25PM

MATCH ABANDONED? - Burton Albion 1 AFC Bournemouth 0

The lights go off again and that, unfortunately, is that. Match abandoned. Or is it?

STAY IN YOUR SEATS. The referee appeared to blow the final whistle but we're hearing the match may NOT have been abandoned just yet...#BAFChttps://t.co/ssUL1d9FO2 — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) September 25, 2019

9:22PM

Goal! Brighton 1 Aston Villa 3

It's that man again. Jack Grealish surely putting his team through to the next round with a half-volley from the edge of the box.

9:22PM

79 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 2

Another great chance! Sam Nombe again creating as he breaks through the Liverpool line, his pass finds Bowery in the penalty area, in space. He flunks his chance and it's deflected for a corner. Good spell of play by MK Dons this, but with no reward. They have certainly had their chances tonight...

And it's another great chance right away. Seemingly a million white shirts around the Liverpool six yard box as the ball is pinging around...there's a scramble as Lovren heads away!

9:19PM

Goal! Oxford 2 West Ham 0

It looks a long way back for West Ham now, with Matt Taylor putting Oxford two up.

9:18PM

75 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 2

That was so nearly 2-1! MK Dons have their most sustained spell of pressure, and a brilliant cross comes in from the left to Bowery from Boateng, Bowery heads it...but straight at Kelleher who makes a superb save.

9:17PM

74 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 2

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been quite quiet tonight, lets one fly outside the area but it's tipped onto the post by Moore. Well hit, well saved.

9:14PM

Something about somebody forgetting to put a penny in the meter

The lights go out at Burton Albion Credit: PA

Not sure if they've got the lights back on yet.

9:13PM

71 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 2

Rochdale very nearly take the lead at Old Trafford and MK Dons come relatively close to getting one back. Bowery hits one well from 20 yards out but it's quite close to Kelleher who makes a decent save. Their first shot on target, though.

9:11PM

Goal! MK Dons 0 Liverpool 2

Milner picks the ball up on the left flank, in plenty of space, darts forward before firing across the box. It's a perfect cross to the far post and Hoever is there to power a header home to make it 2-0!

9:09PM

66 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Kurt Cobain once (many times) sang that it was less dangerous with the lights out. I'm not sure that applies to professional football, mind you. Meanwhile at the very well-lit Stadium MK, the home side have a corner...it's a good one but McGrandles can't connect and another chance is wasted.

9:07PM

Kick off and lights off!

The second half is underway at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, the lights go out at Burton Albion for a second time tonight. They'd only just come back on...

9:07PM

64 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Elliott is definitely keen to get involved and he's been very on and off. This time he gets a great chance to shoot, but on his less-favoured right foot. It's terrible. And that's all I'll say.

9:05PM

Goal! Brighton 1 Aston Villa 2

Hayden Roberts getting Brighton back into it!

9:05PM

62 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool make their first change: Keita comes off and Chirivella comes on.

9:02PM

Goal! Oxford 1 West Ham 0

Moore puts the home side 1-0 up early in the second half.

9:02PM

Goal! Chelsea 4 Grimsby 1

Kurt Zouma probably (definitely) putting the match beyond the visitors now.

9:01PM

58 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Ooh and another great chance. A superb curling cross comes in, it's half-glanced down to Bowery who is five yards out, he gets a foot on it as he's challenged by Milner but it dribbles into the post. So close! MK still in this.

9:00PM

55 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

The home side still looking okay...but looking okay isn't really enough at the moment. That could change quickly though! Sam Nombe again gets in. He's played in, he hesitates, he think's he's offside but he's not...and that delay leaves Lovren enough time to tackle and put it out for a corner.

8:55PM

53 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Is there anything more disheartening for a struggling team to go out of the League Cup in round two or three to lower league opposition? (I'm thinking Man United here...). It often screams CRISIS! It certainly did for Spurs last night. Will anyone else join them? Liverpool don't look to be in danger of that but, mind you, they are in blistering form elsewhere, Napoli defeat excluded.

8:54PM

50 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Elliott again with a good chance. The ball isn't properly cleared and he picks it up in the penalty area, to the right of goal, shoots lower and powerfully but into the side netting. Should have done a bit better but he's been lively tonight, really promising.

8:51PM

Half time! Manchester United 0 Rochdale 0

All square at Old Trafford.

8:50PM

47 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Sam Nombe has been superb for MK Dons tonight. He starts another move down the right wing but his final pass is hesitant and he is dispossessed.

8:49PM

46 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Without descending too quickly into the world of cliche, you do wonder whether that horrific goal that MK Dons conceded at the end of the first half will be the signal to open the floodgates.

8:47PM

Second half kicks off! MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Russell Martin on for Brennan Dickenson for MK Dons. No changes for Liverpool.

8:36PM

Half time scores in tonight's third round Carabao Cup ties

Brighton 0 Aston Villa 2

Burton 1 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea 3 Grimsby 1

MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Oxford Utd 0 West Ham 0

Sheff Utd 0 Sunderland 1

Wolves 1 Reading 0

Manchester United vs Rochdale kicked off at 8pm and that's still 0-0. It's not been that great from United from what I can make out.

8:32PM

HALF TIME - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

A good first 40 minutes from MK Dons, it could have been 1-1 and should have been. But a howler from the home keeper put Liverpool ahead.

James Milner puts Liverpool 1-0 up, thanks to a mistake from the MK Dons keeper Stuart Moore Credit: Getty Images

8:31PM

45 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

Kelleher has been playing as a sweeper/keeper tonight. A bit. Dons have been looking to exploit that area and the young keeper has done pretty well so far, with a couple of nervy moments. Again he deals with the danger played over the top by racing out of the box and dispatching.

8:30PM

Goal! Chelsea 3 Grimsby 1

It's a penalty and Ross Barkley doesn't step up to take it. Pedro does. And he scores.

8:28PM

Goal! MK Dons 0 Liverpool 1

That. Is. Horrible.

Milner fires a shot in with the outside of his right boot from the left corner of the penalty box, it foxes Moore on his line who fumbles it and it slips back into the net, the keeper trying to claw it out to no avail. Oh dear. What a horrible way to go behind having been decent in defence up until that point. It was a powerful shot but that's no excuse even for a Sunday league keeper with a hangover...

8:24PM

38 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

MK Dons having to do some repetitive defending here. Ball comes in, ball goes out, ball comes in, ball goes out. Etc. The replay on Kelleher handling the ball inside or outside of the area is inconclusive. I'm sure he was very worried for a moment, though.

8:22PM

37 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

Did Kelleher handle the ball outside his box there? The home fans think so...but the ref says no.

8:21PM

36 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

Keita lets MK Dons off after a period of sustained pressure. His horrible shot is as wide as it is high. And it's not very handsome, either.

8:20PM

Goal! Brighton 0 Aston Villa 2

Conor Hourihane doubles Villa's lead in the first half.

8:19PM

33 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

Elliott with another beautiful ball into the MK Dons box onto the head of Jones...but it's headed away. Apart from that horrible miss Elliott has been impressive tonight.

8:18PM

31 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

Half an hour gone and MK Dons have fought well so far. They have been second best but have not been overrun in defence and have created a few decent chances for themselves. They need to be careful not to be caught out at the back, though, Liverpool have quality to spare there.

8:16PM

27 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

So close! Brewster slides in to a cross a few yards out but can't quite connect. He was in a good position but just couldn't quite connect well enough.

8:15PM

Latest scores in the Carabao Cup third round

Man Utd 0 Rochdale 0

Brighton 0 Aston Villa 1

Burton 1 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea 2 Grimsby 1

MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

Oxford Utd 0 West Ham 0

Sheff Utd 0 Sunderland 1

Wolves 1 Reading 0

8:14PM

Goal! Wolves 1 Reading 0

Bruno Jordao with the goal!

8:13PM

27 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

Another wasted chance, this time for MK Dons. A cross comes from Nombe which eventually falls to Gilbey, who doesn't make a brilliant connection from about 10 yards out and fires over...

8:12PM

25 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

Brilliant work from Elliott, who darts through a couple of MK Dons players on the right flank, finds a pin-point accurate pass to James Milner on the left of the six yard box and Milner...shoots wide. Should have been! Brewster nearly gets one away in front of goal shortly after but can't quite...

8:10PM

Goal! Brighton 0 Aston Villa 1

Jota for Villa!

8:09PM

21 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

The way it's going this is going to be a LONG night for the MK Dons defence. So far, so good, though. One very clear chance for both sides. You'd think it's only a matter of time before Liverpool's quality puts them ahead. But it hasn't yet and we're nearly a quarter of the match through.

8:06PM

Goal! Chelsea 2 Grimsby 1

Matt Green reduces the lead. Necessary after such a poor start.

8:05PM

19 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

MK Dons have not seen much of the ball in the last five or so minutes. An MK Dons attack, which only ever looked half-promising, is snuffed out before it can really begin. Still goalless in five of this evening's games, with Man United vs Rochdale just kicking off.

8:03PM

Goal! Burton Albion 1 Bournemouth 0

Sarkic puts the Derbyshire side 1-0 up inside the first 20 minutes.

8:03PM

17 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

Well, Liverpool really looking the more likely but MK Dons well in this game and looking reasonably creative in the final third, when they get the chance. The home side are getting a bit pegged in now, though.

8:00PM

14 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

MK Dons are causing Liverpool problems at the back. Moving nicely, getting in behind the Liverpool defence. Almost to another clear chance but Kelleher comes out to clear on the edge of his box. Curtis Jones has a snap shot but it's saved nicely by the Moore, Dons keeper.

7:59PM

Goal! Sheffield United 0 Sunderland 1

Max Power with a thunderous strike!

7:58PM

12 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

And that should be 1-0 to Liverpool! Milner works his way through the MK Dons defence, fighting through to the by-line, squares it and Elliott is six yards out, on his left foot but it whacks the bar! Should've scored. A golden chance for the teenager.

7:57PM

10 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

A way in for MK Dons! They should be 1-0 up! Nombe with ALL the hard work down the right side, gets in, confuses the Liverpool keeper and passes to McGrandles who is in front of goal, nine yards out and blasts over! And possibly wide! Poor.

7:54PM

GOAL! Chelsea 2 Grimsby 0

Michy Batshuayi doubles Chelsea's lead inside eight minutes.

7:53PM

7 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

Have to say it's been a lively start from both sides so far. Liverpool with most of the ball, though, as you'd expect.

7:52PM

GOAL! Chelsea 1 Grimsby 0

Ross Barkley gets them off to a flying start! A shot from the right of the penalty area into the right corner.

7:51PM

6 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

MK Dons going for the long ball tactic early on. They've got to try and put this Liverpool side under pressure. A couple of promising moments so far, with some intent from the home side but again a promising move is stopped by the referee's assistant for offside.

7:50PM

4 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

MK Dons nearly find a way through the Liverpool defence but it's correctly ruled offside. The shot is wide, in any case.

7:48PM

1 min - MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool win an early corner through Elliot, the teenager. A loopy cross comes in on the follow-up but it's dealt with by the MK Dons defence and goes out for a throw. Early pressure from the Reds.

7:46PM

Kick off! MK Dons 0 Liverpool 0

A sold-out Stadium MK and plenty of Liverpool fans in attendance.

7:44PM

Here we go, then

Just a few minutes before kick-off. Score predictions here? It could be a cricket football score, this one. Right? It's not exactly a full-strength Liverpool side but plenty of quality throughout there, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lovren. You can't knock it.

7:35PM

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman speaking to Sky Sports

I think it's one of our biggest nights, it shows me I'm not mad to build a 30,000 seater stadium in Milton Keynes but we're not good enough on the football pitch to have that every week.

A lot of people would have a lot to say about building a 30,000 seater stadium for a Football League club in Milton Keynes but I'll let you fill in the blanks.

7:33PM

Axel Tuanzebe as skipper

"Leadership is something that I admire in players. I’ve said in the past that I want to be United captain one day and I stand by that."



Tonight, against his hometown club at Old Trafford, Axel gets his chance ♥️#MUFC#CarabaoCuppic.twitter.com/w49Q0Adey6



— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2019

Sure.

7:26PM

Now, that IS young

Fifteen. I'm sure there'll be a story about him doing double science tomorrow morning or something. What even is "double" science, how does it differ to single science?

�� What a night for these two!



16-year-old Luke Matheson starts against Manchester United, while 15-year-old Peter Thomas is on the bench ��#RAFC#MUFCpic.twitter.com/VOD91ToROP



— Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) September 25, 2019

7:23PM

Feels a bit wrong sticking Man United news in this Liverpool match blog

But anyway, I promised updates from the other ties and I do not intend to disappoint. Here's OGS on his team for tonight.

7:15PM

I think I'd actually stopped playing football before this lad was born

16 - At 16 years and 174 days old, Harvey Elliott is the youngest ever player to start a competitive match for @LFC, and the second youngest to play overall after Jerome Sinclair against West Brom in September 2012 (16y 6d). Sweet. pic.twitter.com/mGeYwveV28 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 25, 2019

7:10PM

Three competitive debuts for Liverpool tonight

Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott and Rhian Brewster all make their senior debuts.

7:03PM

MK Dons team news

7:02PM

Liverpool team news

�� TEAM NEWS ��



How we line-up for our @Carabao_Cup clash with @MKDonsFC ��



— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 25, 2019

6:40PM

Good evening

And welcome to our coverage for MK Dons vs Liverpool and the remainder of the Carabao Cup third round ties. Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Milton Keynes. It's likely to be a much-changed Liverpool side with a fair few of their stars left out of the squad.

Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are all injured and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are to be given a night off. Youngster Rhian Brewster could be making a start leading Liverpool's attack. You'd imagine that this should be fairly easy work for Liverpool here but Manchester United were infamously hammered 4-0 by MK Dons five years back in this very competition - and Tottenham suffered at the hands of Colchester last night, too. So, you never know.

This Liverpool side, though, is a very different one to the current Spurs one and the United of Louis van Gaal. Namely that they are about a thousand times better than either of them at the moment.

In other Liverpool-related news, their chief executive Peter Moore has claimed the club are "back on their perch". Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said his greatest task has been knocking Liverpool off their perch. After a barren spell, Ferguson led United in their most successful period, with a couple of decades of dominance of the Premier League, overtaking Liverpool's record number of top flight titles, 20 to 18.

Speaking at the World Football Summit in Madrid, Moore said: "We are back on our perch, as we famously say."

"What they've [Fenway Sports Group] done over the past what is now nine years is nothing short, for me, of miraculous," said Moore.

I'll be here to take you through this match as well as live score updates from the other seven third round fixtures, all listed below.