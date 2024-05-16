MK Dons' striker Dean banned for three games

Max Dean scored 19 goals for MK Dons in the 2023-24 season [Getty Images]

MK Dons striker Max Dean will miss the first three matches of the 2024-25 season after being banned for stamping on Crawley Town's Jay Williams.

The 20-year-old escaped punishment for the incident in the 11th minute of their 5-1 thrashing at home in the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final. Dean went on to score MK Dons' only goal of the game.

While the match officials failed to spot the incident at the time, it was caught on camera and Dean was charged by the Football Association with violent conduct.

He pleaded guilty and accepted the standard three-game suspension.