MK Dons Lead Hunt For Burton Albion Target

MK Dons are now leading Burton Albion in the battle for Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The League Two side just missed out on promotion last season and are now looking to further strengthen their squad.

MK Dons want to strengthen their squad and are hugely keen on Accrington goal threat Leigh.

The attack-minded midfielder scored eight times in League Two last season for an Accrington side that finished 17th in the league table.

Burton Albion are also keen on Leigh, but it is now MK Dons who are winning the race for his signature.

Talks are under way between the two clubs and MK Dons are looking to get a deal over the line for Leigh in the ongoing transfer window.

He has also been in conversations with Burton but the club have so far failed to agree on a deal with Accrington.

Accrington are hoping to sort out a good deal with MK Dons soon as Leigh has been expected to leave the club this summer.