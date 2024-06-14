MK Dons add Magnay to coaching staff

Carl Magnay began his playing career in the youth set-up at Chelsea [Getty Images]

MK Dons have boosted their first-team coaching staff with the appointment of former Hartlepool defender Carl Magnay.

The 35-year-old links up again with boss Mike Williamson and his assistant Ian Watson, having played under them at Gateshead.

During his career, Magnay had a brief loan spell at Stadium MK in 2009 under then manager Roberto di Matteo.

"I'm working with people that I know really well and that's hugely important, to have an environment that you're happy working in," he told the club website.

Magnay became first-team coach at Gateshead after a serious knee injury meant he could no longer play for the team.

The Dons finished fourth in League Two last season but were beaten by Crawley Town in the play-offs.

They have already signed midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and defenders Luke Offord and Laurence Maguire ahead of the new season.