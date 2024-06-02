MJHS-grad Ferguson Jones named to UNA Hall of Fame

Jun. 1—FLORENCE, Ala. — Mt. Juliet High graduate Starr Ferguson Jones has been named as part of the 35th class to the University of North Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame.

Formal induction ceremonies will be held Oct. 12 as part of UNA's homecoming.

Ferguson was a starting guard as a sophomore as Mt. Juliet's girls reached the 1989 state semifinals. She scored 1,065 points for the Lady Bears before graduating in 1991.

After two years at Lambuth, Ferguson transferred to North Alabama, then a Division II school competing in the Gulf South Conference.

Ferguson was named first-team All-Gulf South Conference, as well as 1994 GSC Newcomer of the Year. She added All-South Region tournament honors in 1994 and finished 10th in the nation that season in free throw percentage at 83.5 (86-of-103). The Lady Lions finished third in the Elite Eight national tournament with a 22-10 record.

A first-team All-Gulf South Conference pick again in 1994-95, Ferguson led the team in three-point field goal percentage both seasons, going 39-of-125 as a junior (31.2 pct) and 33-of-125 as a senior (26.4). She also led the Lions in free throw percentage in 1994.

In North Alabama's 45 years in the GSC, she is one of just 11 women's basketball players to earn first-team all-conference honors twice.

In two seasons at UNA, she scored 615 career points in 54 games, making 198 field goals and 147 free throws.

After coaching high school basketball and volleyball in Alabama, Jones spent several years as a stay-at-home mom to her three children, now in their 20s, before returning to education, and her home state, as a PE teacher at Lebanon High School, where she assisted Devilettes coach Rochone Dilligard in the mid-2000s.

She returned to Alabama and has worked in pharmaceutical and/or medical device sales since 2008.