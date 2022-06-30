MJD's final recap of NFL Africa Camp in 2022
NFL Network Maurice Jones-Drew's final recap of NFL Africa Camp in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The pair will tee it up at the second event of the controversial series this week in Oregon
Joe Burrow used his platform to make his stance clear.
The four-time major winner has responded to criticism ahead of his debut in the Saudi-backed tour in Portland
Harmony Tan – whose thrilling win over Serena Williams on Tuesday earned her legions of new fans at Wimbledon – has been branded “unprofessional” by her doubles partner after she pulled out of the competition. Following her three-hour Wimbledon debut under the Centre Court lights, Tan had been due to team up with Germany's Tamara Korpatsch for the first round in the women's doubles on Wednesday afternoon. They were scheduled as the third match on Court 5, but Tan pulled out with a thigh injury a
A life gone much too soon.
The eve before Deshaun Watson is meeting with the NFL, news broke that the league is recommending a year suspension. Here's how Twitter reacted.
Track and field star Chari Hawkins is on The Rush chatting with Jared about her favorite and least favorite Heptathlon events, the brilliance of record-breaking hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, how torn ligaments and a broken foot made her a better runner and her hopes to represent the U.S. at World Championships. Plus, Chari will soon unveil the mental strength program “30 Days with Chari,” where she aims to help users accelerate their mental and physical toughness.
The Celtics could have added veteran guard Alec Burks via trade but reportedly declined a trade offer from the Knicks. Here's some insight into their decision to stand pat.
For Rickie Fowler, who's still cashing significant checks, would joining LIV Golf be worth the backlash?
Early indications are Tyler Herro's extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value. Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and is said to have interest from Washington, Denver and Detroit, in the salary ...
Andy Murray may have been wrongly awarded the winning point in his third set tie-break after John Isner's mishit backhand was ruled out despite a ballboy catching it before it had bounced.
Murray will pair with Trae Young in one of the NBA's most dynamic backcourts.
In March, the Cleveland Browns made a brash maneuver—trading a package including three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for the legally embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, and awarding Watson a fresh, mega contract. At the time of the deal, a Texas grand jury had just declined to indict Watson, who had been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct or other inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions. Earlier this month, Watson, who has denied any wrongdoing, settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him.
The former Brave is reportedly "angry" with the free-agent negotiations that ultimately led to his signing with the Dodgers.
Bringing back Kevon Looney would be a win-win-win situation for the Warriors.
Not much news has emanated during or after the first day of the Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing. One specific item of information that has emerged cries out for further analysis and interpretation. From Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press: “I’m also told the NFL, despite insisting on indefinite suspension, wants to avoid the appeals process [more]
Entering the offseason as league champions, the Warriors' top priority this summer is to retain as much of their NBA Finals-winning roster as possible.
Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis made a remarkable catch in Tampa on Wednesday, prompting social media reactions of equal parts awe and concern.
Daniel Hardy made this jump out of a pool look way too easy
Giancarlo Stanton has seen trailing teams lose their fight a few times in his 13 big league seasons. “We find a way to figure it out every night,” Stanton said. Stanton and Aaron Judge homered to fuel New York's major league-best 24th comeback victory, bailing out Jameson Taillon in a 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.