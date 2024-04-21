MJ Middle boys' coach Hawks takes over Lady Bears

Apr. 20—As a Mt. Juliet High student in the early to mid-1990s, Jeremy Hawks saw Coach Tommy Martin's teams qualify for one state tournament and reel off winning season after winning season as a matter of routine.

His task as the new Lady Bears coach is to return the program to those glory days which saw them compete for championships from 1977-2019, during which time Martin (who took over for Larry Joe Inman in '78) and his successor Chris Fryer won some 1,000 game between them. He was named coach Tuesday and promptly met his new team.

"They used to be what was considered to be a powerhouse in the state," said Hawks, who is moving from the boys' coach at Mt. Juliet Middle to take over for Joseph Hiett, who stepped down following the end of last season. "Obviously, every coach's dream is to get their team to that level.

"Hopefully, we will get there sooner rather than later."

Hawks, 47, is a 1994 MJHS graduate who already has four years girls' high school head coaching experience at Friendship Christian from 2016-20, guiding the Lady Commanders to a 49-63 record with a high-water mark of 24-8 in '17-18, which was that program's most recent winning season, district finals appearance and region berth.

Taking over for Cherie Abner as MJ Middle's boys' coach in 2020, he and the Golden Bears endured a COVID-ravaged first season in which half the games were canceled and the full team was rarely available to play.

But the Bears won 20 games the next season and the next two years went 25-4 both campaigns, reaching the TMSAA finals in 2023 and the semifinals in '24.

The two-year mark of 50-8 and 70 wins in three seasons, more games than most middle school teams play in that span, would qualify as powerhouse numbers at any level.

"We've followed him from afar, watching him and seeing all the success they've had," MJHS principal Ryan Hill said of Hawks.

"We talked to him a couple of weeks ago and got to know him a little bit better. Liked what we heard, what his plan was for our girls' program and we're excited.

"He's ready for it. He's excited about it, the tradition of Mt. Juliet basketball we're hoping to get back to."

But most MJ Middle students go to high school at Green Hill. Mt. Juliet's student body primarily comes from West Wilson, and that program will be key to future Lady Bear success at the high school level.

"We're going to get started and go with the basics," Hawks said.

"One of my things is we got a good group of talent coming in. We've got a great freshman class coming up from West Wilson and they've got something really good going on over there.

"They've been building up the girls' program over there and they've just hired (former MJ star) Jennifer Johnson (Roberts) to run that program... Just build up with the younger kids and hopefully by the time they get to me, we're at the spot we need to be."