MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for Pats

Zamundans and honorary Zamundans rejoice, for all Prince Akeem has returned, and he’s brought all his old friends with him. As viewers of Amazon Prime Video’s Coming 2 America will quickly discover, all of their old Coming To America pals have returned for the new movie, from the gang at McDowell’s to Randy Watson, of Sexual Chocolate fame. There are deep pulls and callbacks a plenty, and all of that energy left Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall feeling like the sequel was, in some ways, a “high school reunion.”