MJ Acosta-Ruiz: One player to 'keep a sharp eye on' in Cards-49ers 'MNF' matchup
NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers "MNF" matchup.
After another critical fumble, the Broncos have moved on from Melvin Gordon. Denver announced on Monday that the club has waived Gordon. If a team does not claim Gordon, then he’ll become a free agent. The Broncos started the season with Gordon and and Javonte Williams as its top two running backs. Williams suffered a [more]
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the 2022 season
The Rams suffered their 4th straight loss of the season to the Saints in Week 11 and here are 6 immediate takeaways from the game.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
Justin Fields' injury was the icing on top of a disappointment cake the Bears ate Sunday in Atlanta. The low marks reflect a team that just doesn't know how to win.
After joining the Eagles earlier in the week, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh shined in their debuts. By Dave Zangaro
The Cowboys took out their frustrations against the Vikings with a dominant performance in all phases of the game.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, the new and hip offensive whiz, crafted a game plan on Sunday that could have landed his quarterback in the emergency room. Kirk Cousins was under siege by Dallas' elite pass rush during a 40-3 trouncing by the Cowboys. The Vikings managed a meager 183 yards of offense, 3.4 yards a snap. Fortunately for the Vikings, they have a short turnaround until their ...
Mike Tomlin was lowkey even by his standards after Sunday's loss.
