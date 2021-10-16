MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Latinx Heritage Month
NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz shares the meaning behind Latinx Heritage Month. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz shares the meaning behind Latinx Heritage Month. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon had not played a game since Dec. 15, 2019, when he stepped on the field last week. Gordon saw nine snaps against the Bills, catching one pass for 11 yards. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he anticipated Gordon getting around 20 snaps last week, but the team’s early deficit changed those [more]
The unbeaten Cardinals traded for veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Do the Rams need to make some deals to keep up with the NFC West leaders?
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
Tom Brady was being blocked after an interception, and got some unlikely help.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan has some strong opinions on Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Just a day after signing him, the Hornets have waived LiAngelo.
Amari Cooper said he thought Jon Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach on Monday night, was impulsive but never racist or misogynistic.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback led his team over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vita Vea can shed blockers but apparently not his jersey
The tight end has been on the trading block all offseason.
The MLB rulebook is fuzzy about what is a check swing.
The Browns have ruled out Chubb and one other player, while 10 other players are questionable for the game.
Thanks, NFL, for wanting more taunting penalties called.
Charles Robinson is joined by NBC's Michael Smith to discuss Jon Gruden's departure from the Raiders & three teams they're worried about in 2021.
Antonio Brown gives credit to Ben Roethlisberger for helping him.
What Sean McDermott, Josh Allen said about #Bills WR Cole Beasley:
New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers revealed how he feels about the Dallas Cowboys following his team's loss and Evan Engram getting punched in the face.