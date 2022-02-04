MJ Acosta-Ruiz discusses Sisters of the Movement Black History Month
NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz discusses Sisters of the Movement Black History Month. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
See what Trevor Lawrence had to say in response to the news that Doug Pederson will be his new head coach
Glad he’s back, but this isn’t a good look.
Following their NFC Championship loss on Sunday to the Rams, the San Francisco 49ers are making coaching moves. The first move reportedly was asking assistant […]
The landmark lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the NFL and three of its teams promises an inevitable trial in open court, featuring compelling testimony from and interrogation of persons like Roger Goodell, Stephen Ross, John Mara, John Elway, Bill Belichick, and more. Unless it doesn’t. The NFL’s first line of defense [more]
Cris Carter gave a thumbs up for the Vikings passing on Jim Harbaugh.
Who should the 49ers target to back up Trey Lance next season?
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
USC used the loose rules and extra eligibility triggered by coronavirus issues to bring in 13 transfers who want to play for Lincoln Riley.
The Washington Commanders head coach reveals that Wilks did not get to put together his own coaching staff in 2018.
Louisiana had the single-largest legal mobile sports bet in history, according to Caesars, with the Houston businessman going all-in on Cincinnati.
Ok, just hear me out first.
Mac Jones represented the AFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. Here's how the Patriots quarterback fared in Thursday's festivities.
After three days of practice, quarterbacks Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett are the top throwing QBs. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy talked to The Observer about the quarterback class.
Could the Steelers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?
The GOAT is retiring. Tom Brady plans to spend more time with his family, which includes supermodel Gisele Bundchen, his son and their 2 kids
Four years ago, the Eagles won it all. But Jason Kelce has one regret about that night.
A Lions website examined the pros and cons of Matt Nagy becoming Detroit's OC. As you can imagine, the idea sent NFL fans into a frenzy.
Arizona's McKale Center was a cauldron of obscene, extreme hostility directed at UCLA when Mac Etienne allegedly spit on students after the game.
With Doug Pederson going to Jacksonville, the Saints’ search for a head coach has one less candidate to consider. The Saints also scratched offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. off their list. Mike Triplett of ESPN reports that Carmichael declined the opportunity to interview for the job. The reason is unknown. The Saints’ other coordinators, Dennis [more]
The Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons continues to open eyes around the NFL.