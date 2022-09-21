MJ Acosta-Ruiz demos NFL Pro Era VR experience with Andrew Hawkins
NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz demos the NFL Pro Era virtual reality experience with Andrew Hawkins.
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Police reportedly are investigating.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has reportedly been FaceTiming free agent wide receivers, and there are some interesting names available.
Justin Fields had Equanimeous St. Brown wide open for a long touchdown on the Bears' first drive of the second half in Green Bay, but he didn't pull the trigger.
Geno Smith is taking advantage of his viral moment from Week 1.
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating when the pair faced off earlier this month
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday in the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory?
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
Dennis Houston's release could mean several things and it shouldn't be assumed it's all about the 3rd-round pick at the same position. | From @KDDrummondNFL
NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition of Hitners Hot Take."
Jimmy Garoppolo's big win over the Seattle Seahawks probably wouldnt have happened if Kyle Shanahan hadn't suggested he remain with the 49ers this season.